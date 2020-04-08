UIL revises next year’s 2A softball district

About the same time the Anvil Herald published the University Interscholastic League’s realignment for its member schools for spring sports in 2021, the UIL made a change affecting local schools.

In 2A softball, District 31-2A lost a member, and it’s likely none of the other schools in the loop are too upset.

Woodsboro has been moved from 31-2A to a much more logical landing spot, 30-2A, which includes more geographically compatible schools Falls City, Kenedy, Pettus, Port Aransas, Refugio, Yorktown and Runge.

So the newly-reconfigured 31-2A for softball next year will now include Sabinal, Brackett, Charlotte, La Pryor and Three Rivers, along with 1A members, D’Hanis, Knippa and Leakey.