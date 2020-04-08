Ratliff leaving HISD; search underway for AD/HFC successor

FILE PHOTO

Hondo’s head football coach and athletic director for the past three years, Brett Ratliff, has accepted the HFC/AD position at Corrigan-Camden High School, where he was a 1999 grad.

In a letter posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning, he said, “It is an opportunity I simply cannot pass up. It is painstakingly hard to leave Hondo, but this is a great opportunity for myself and my family to return home.

“I have been honored to lead the athletic department in a wonderful school district, with amazing kids in a town that welcomed my family with open arms. Hondo is truly God’s Country, and will forever hold a place in my heart.”

In his three years as Hondo’s head football coach, the Owls were 15-20, reaching the postseason all three years, with two bi-district championships, plus a district tri-championship in 2018. C-C will be his third head coaching stop. He was also the head coach at New Diana earlier in the 2010s.

Corrigan-Camden is coming off a 6-5 season in 2019. Coach Seven Armstrong is stepping down after 17 seasons and an overall record of 137-65. The Bulldogs made the playoffs all 17 years.

Dr. A’Lann Truelock, the HISD’s Superintendent, said that applications began arriving in her inbox almost as soon as the job was posted on the Hondo ISD website Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, the district had received 18 applications.

She said a timetable for interviews depends a lot on how the coronavirus plays out. “At this time, we don’t have a deadline listed on the employment posting. But I’m going to be moving fast.”