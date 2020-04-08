Medina Co. reports 9th case, 1st death



Since the Anvil Herald published last week, six additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Medina County, bringing the total to nine. The community also marks another sad milestone in the coronavirus chapter as the first Medina County death was recorded Wednesday morning, April 8.

One of the first cases confirmed here, the man who lived in Dunlay, passed away in a San Antonio hospital. County officials declined to release the man’s name, as they wanted to allow the family to notify their loved ones.

On Saturday, April 4, the fourth positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in the county. Investigated by Department of State Health Services, the transmission was found to be associated with travel outside Medina County. The patient, a 22-year-old man, is currently self-quarantining at home, and no other information has been provided on that case.

Medina County reported two additional cases – its fifth and sixth – Monday. Both were believed to not have caused any community exposure.

The fifth case is still being investigated and is from the 78059 (Natalia) Zip code. Like the fourth and seventh known cases, it, too, is associated with travel within the state of Texas, but outside Medina County.

The sixth case is from the 78861 Zip code. Although this person is believed to have acquired the virus through community spread, it is not believed to have caused any community exposures.

The seventh (confirmed Tuesday) and ninth cases of COVID-19 live in the 78861 Zip code, and the eighth in the 78052 Zip code (Lytle area), the last two confirmed Wednesday (Apr. 8).

All of these are isolating at home, and one has recovered, according to Medina County Health Nurse, Patricia Mechler, RN.

Lutz said he did not want people to get a false sense of hope that there’s no community exposure, however. “There has to be community exposure out here because people are getting sick,” he said, cutting to the heart of the matter.

All residents and businesses should be taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and practice social distancing measures, as well as staying at home and getting out for essential needs only.

After a request from the Anvil Herald, Medina County officials identified the cases according to local Zip codes:

• 78861- (Hondo, Dunlay, Quihi area) five, which includes one death;

• 78016 (Devine area) - one;

• 78059 - (Natalia area) one;

• 78009 (Castroville area) - one; and

• 78052 (Lytle area) - one.

It is important to note, say county officials, that even if a case has not been identified in a particular Zip code or area, the risk of contracting the virus still remains very high, regardless of location. There are still at least 17 patients who have been tested, but have not received their results.

Federal, state and local officials stress that the worst is still to come, with regards to the number of cases yet to be discovered here and across the U.S.

County leaders strongly encourage all Medina County residents to maintain the six-foot distance when in public, however, as staying home unless on essential business or errands, is one of the best ways to ensure their safety and that of those who live with them. In addition, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, is the best defense, along with sanitizing commonly used things such as doorknobs.

“These numbers are difficult to go by, because we have so many who test in San Antonio, but I can tell you what we’ve done so far in our county,” Mechler said. Testing performed at Medina Regional Hospital and the county clinics totaled 37, with 14 negative results so far. “There are a lot of tests that we are waiting on,” she continued. “Now you can get a test without a doctor’s order. If you have symptoms, you can go and get tested at the Joe Freeman Coliseum (San Antonio).

“At medinacountytexas.org, there is a ‘symptom checker’. It doesn’t replace a doctor’s visit, but if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you can pretty much go now and get tested.

“I don’t have any cases that are associated with any local businesses to this point,” she added. “We (know) that there are possible exposures all around, so we all have to work together and practice social distancing.”

Mechler said that the county is notified of new cases and updates in current cases in a variety of ways.

“I confirm test results with the state, and the Health Services Department does an investigation. It’s constant communication going on,” she explained.

As people are using multiple sites to get tested, both in the county and outside, Mechler said she would welcome a call from a patient, advising that a test has been done and results are either available or pending. Tests performed at Freeman Coliseum are via a private lab, so the state would receive the results first.

Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart clarified that while Texas has a “stay at home” order, it is not the same as a “shelter in place” directive. “Shelter in place has been misdefined. If you look it up, ‘shelter in place’ is actually used in the case of terrorism, where shelter in place means stay where you’re at,” he said, offering one example. “I don’t know that some states are even using (the term) correctly.

“The key is, the governor wants everybody to stay at home, unless (exempted due to essential job or errand). My guess is, if we don’t get better at what we’re doing, the next order is going to be even more restrictive, and the governor has all but said that,” Schuchart warned.

Medina County Emergency Coordinator Keith Lutz suggested that those who have not signed up for iInfo – the county’s best way to reach out to residents with critical information in a real-time manner – now would be an excellent time to do that. Simply visit the county website and click on the icon for ARC (Area Regional Communications Directory) along the left side and register for the free service.

Lutz noted that first responders throughout the county are still waiting to receive adequate supplies of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment, such as masks, face shields, gowns). The hospital and clinics are in better shape regarding that, he said, adding that law enforcement is lacking what they need. “That’s a constant battle that we’re working on.”

Schuchart interjected that the governor’s current executive order (GA-14, viewable at https://www.gomedinacounty.com) will be adopted by Medina County Commissioners Court at their meeting today (Thursday, April 9). “Because (Commissioner of Texas Department of State Health Services) Dr. Hellerstedt has declared Texas a disaster area for health, what the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) puts out, not as a guideline but an order, becomes an order for Texas immediately,” he explained. “Texas automatically adopts that by law.”

Failure to comply with state and local directives, including orders to self-isolate, during the crisis can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail, the judge emphasized.

“With Easter coming up, everybody’s going to want to get together with family,” he continued. “But, if it’s not family that you live with, under the same roof, don’t get together.

“The ‘10 rule’ applies to family (too),” added Lutz, referring to the prohibition of more than 10 people gathering in a group. “That applies to everybody.”

The judge said he recently participated in a 2 1/2 hour Zoom family (teleconferencing) get-together, “and it was pretty cool… (we) got to see the grandchildren.

“Find other ways to stay in touch,” he advised. “Easter is tough – we know we want to get together, but we just can’t,” he said firmly.

In response to a question regarding food safety from area restaurants, specifically regarding whether the person who handles the customer’s payment card should have contact with the customer’s food, Lutz said that was a very good point, as the virus could be transmitted from the card to the cashier, then onto the food of that customer or a subsequent customer. He added that managers should consider reviewing how that is handled in their individual businesses. In addition, placing a customer’s fork on top of their uncovered food, then closing the container might also need to be addressed, especially when the cashier is not gloved.

“Our businesses are trying really, really hard to do the right thing,” Lutz added. “But we are all in such uncharted waters.” There are certain situations which many just have not considered before now.

Mechler noted that there are still a lot of reports of people gathering in groups larger than 10, risking their own and others’ safety, and this has to stop.

Schuchart wants the public to know about three ways they can seek economic assistance through the SBA (Small Business Administration): emergency disaster loan, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act loan for paycheck protection and one for small businesses. “All three are (accessible) through the Medina County website,” he said. Although the SBA is overwhelmed with applicants, Schuchart said it is important to know that help is out there. (Select “Resources and Assistance Information” under the Helpful Links palette on the Medina County Coronavirus Information page, within the county website.)

Regarding a question about the National Guard and their activities, Schuchart said they are assisting in San Antonio, such as organizing the lines at the Coliseum testing site. “We are not at martial law, and I don’t think we’ll ever get there. But that’s why they’ve been activated.”

