Everything still cancelled; UIL hopeful things can resume

It’s been over a month since area students last attended classes in their respective schools, and it’s coming up on a month since the last on-field competition took place, right at the tail end of Spring Break.

The University Interscholastic League, on Friday, April 3, amended its previous announcement, which had put all athletic competition in Texas to a halt until, at the earliest, Monday, May 4. That is also the date which Gov. Greg Abbott set for a possible return to school, if, by that time, the current battles with the coronavirus have shown marked improvement.

Friday’s announcement said, “The UIL is further modifying contingency plans and extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities this academic school year.

“These modifications are based on schools resuming operations on Monday, May 4, 2020,” the announcement continued. “As that date approaches, UIL will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and postseason date adjustments related to this new extension.”

So the UIL wants to resume play, if at all possible. Again, if that does occur, it would likely mean a completely retooled method of determining playoff qualifiers in the diamond sports, while the other spring sports would skip all invitational tourneys and meets, and go straight to district qualification events.

The UIL has also said it will allow a brief period of time for resumption of practice, since, by the time things might start up again, it would have been more than seven weeks since athletes worked out or played as a team.

In the meantime... athletes, keep working out on your own at home; everybody, athlete or not, stay at home as much as possible; and yeah, keep washing your hands often.

Here is a list of known athletic events at area schools which have been cancelled for the coming week.

HONDO

Baseball: 4/9, JV/V vs. Marion; 4/14, JV/V @Carrizo Springs;

Softball: 4/9, V @ D’Hanis; 4/14, JV/V @ Carrizo Springs;

Track: 4/15, HS qualifiers, Area meet (Districts 29-4A & 30-4A), @ Navarro;

Tennis & Golf: no events scheduled.

D’HANIS

Baseball: 4/9, V @ Sabinal; 4/13, JV @ Devine; 4/14, V @ Knippa;

Softball: 4/9, vs. Hondo; 4/14, vs. Knippa;

Track: 4/13, HS qualifiers, Area meet (Districts 31-A & 32-A) @ Medina;

Tennis: no events scheduled;

Golf: 4/14, regional qualifiers tourney @ Concan.

MEDINA VALLEY

Soccer: 4/10 & 4/11, boys & girls, regional tournament, Cabaniss Stadium, Corpus Christi;

Baseball: 4/9, JV/V vs. Legacy; 4/14, JV/V @ Southwest;

Softball: 4/9, JV/V vs. Harlan; 4/15, JV/V @ Eagle Pass Winn;

Track: 4/16, HS qualifiers, Area meet (Districts 27-5A & 28-5A), @ Alamo Stadium, SA;

Tennis & Golf: no events scheduled.

SABINAL

Baseball: 4/9, vs. D’Hanis; 4/14, vs. Charlotte;

Softball: 4/9, vs. La Pryor; 4/14, vs. Brackett;

Track: 4/16, HS qualifiers, Area meet (Districts 29-2A & 30-2A), @ Harper;

Tennis: no events scheduled.