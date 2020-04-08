Council issues closures of non-essential businesses

Hondo City Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, April 1, and again amended Mayor Jim Danner’s public health disaster declaration. Council elected to close all non-essential businesses in line with the most recent declaration of Texas Governor Greg Abbott regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The local declaration, which city officials is calling a soft shelter in place policy, are effective until April 30.

“The governor’s (March 31) declaration pretty much brought in what we call a soft shelter-in-place. But this particular declaration addresses the list of essential businesses and employees who do not have to stay in place.

“The list is very lengthy and covers a lot of different things,” he said of the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s list of essential businesses. “There are a lot of gray areas. It doesn’t really say construction can carry on but in so many places it talks about different types of construction workers and that type of thing. So we consider that essential. But you will have a lot of people who will question if their business is included in this.

“Staff will do the best they can to respond to that,” said Danner. “However, in the declaration, we have the address of the TDEM website anyone can go to and find out if their particular business is essential or not.”

The only other additions to the declaration includes the closing of city parks, except the trails, green spaces and Memorial Square Park’s green space, according to Danner.

“We discussed that and decided there is just no way we can sanitize the equipment in the parks,” he said.

City Manager Kim Davis asked joggers to please maintain more than the Center of Disease Control’s recommended six feet separation.

“People can be in the green spaces of the nature trail and memorial park but we are discouraging everybody from using the tables, the playground or any exercise equipment, basketball courts, etc.,” said Davis. “Again, you can’t predict when someone will use that equipment and not everyone’s sanitizing between uses.”

“Also, we are closing the golf course,” said Mayor Danner. “Course Manager Jerry Busby was fine with that because he is having a hard time keeping people maintaining six foot separation at the course.

“Talking about essentials, I’ve asked Police Chief Brian Valenzuela for his people to go around and see what businesses he thinks will have to close as a result this latest declaration,” added Danner.

“We will be looking at pawn shops; nail and cosmetology shops; auto sales minus the service centers, if they come equipped with service centers; thrift stores; boutiques; gyms; flower shops,” Chief Valenzuela told council of non-essential businesses. “I think movie theaters also fall into that realm. A lot of the other businesses fall under the essential portion.”

“Those who want clarification can check with the TDEM to see if they are on the list,” said Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly.

“The list is referenced in the Governor’s order,” said Davis. “We will place the Governor’s order, the Council’s order and the order put out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as to what is considered essential businesses. All of that will be available under the COVID-19 tab on our website and our Facebook page.”

“We are still enforcing the curfew,” added Danner of the day and night curfews on students out of school, excluding the period 3:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Davis said the city’s soft shelter in place policies were a proactive attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Medina County and asked for community cooperation before council voted to approve amending the declaration.

“This isn’t about punishment,” she said. “This is about us trying to be proactive and make sure we are empowered to let the PD go out and save lives. Ultimately, council and staff are trying to prevent the spread of diseases and to save lives.”

“Are day cares being addressed?” asked Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela.

“They are essential,” said Danner.

“They have to monitor the gathering of 10 or more and social distancing,” agreed the chief. “But they are essential.”

“Stores are doing what they can to comply,” said Danner. “H-E-B now has distance markers and they are cleaning their carts and credit card machines and all that. I understand they are going to offer deliveries to senior citizens during certain hours.”

“I was contacted by a public information officer from H-E-B today who said they will also be working to sanitize their gas pumps,” said Davis. “Hopefully, other fuel service providers in town will take that step as well.”

“A lot of people probably don’t even know about these emergency meetings that we are having,” said Councilman John Villa. “I hope that people understand this for the betterment of the community.”

“There are 143 people watching us live on Facebook,” said Davis of the emergency meeting. “That is more than we have show up at a regular council meeting. And there are an additional 48 people participating via phone.”

Davis encouraged all residents and businesses to voluntarily comply with the declaration orders, to stay home as much as possible, limit gatherings to 10 or fewer and maintain social distancing.

“The big thing we need right now is voluntary compliance,” she said.

“Again, we do not want to end up in a shelter in place situation. I hope that message reaches throughout Texas because, basically, that is all that’s left that the governor can do.”

“April will be a very difficult month for all of us,” agreed Mayor Danner.

The details and exact wording of the new amended declaration and its 10 orders are as follows:

Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus, and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, the declaration includes the following effective at 11:59 p.m. on April 1, 2020, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

Order No. 1 - Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more people.

Order No. 2 - In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor of Texas and the CDC, there will be no eating and drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options are allowed.

Order No. 3 - In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor of Texas and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Order No. 4 - In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor of Texas and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close until May 4, 2020.

Order No. 5 - As a result of school closures, no one under seventeen (17) years of age will be allowed to stand, drive, or ride about in or upon any public place in the City of Hondo during school days without the supervision of a parent, guardian or adult 18 or over approved by the parent or guardian during the hours of 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday, unless minor was engaged in lawful employment or volunteer work at a recognized charity institution or other organization or is going to or coming directly from such activity without detour or stop or any other defense recognized in Section 8.02.33 of the Hondo City Code.

Order No. 6 - As a result of the pandemic, no one under seventeen (17) years of age will be allowed to stand, drive, or ride about in or upon any public place in the City of Hondo during the (evening) without the supervision of a parent, guardian or adult 18 or over approved by the parent or guardian during the hours of 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, any day of the week, unless minor was engaged in lawful employment or volunteer work at a recognized charity institution or other organization or is going to or coming directly from such activity without detour or stop or any other defense recognized in Section 8.02.33 of the Hondo City Code.

Order No. 7 - All retailers, including grocery stores and discount stores, are instructed to: sanitize all carts prior to customers’ usage, continuously sanitize all checkout areas including credit/debit card machines, maintain a six (6) foot separation between customers in lines both inside and outside (at the store’s entrance) and are requested to limit the number of individual items sold to each customer or family. All fuel service providers are mandated to post signage warning against risks posed by lack of sanitation of fuel pumps.

Order No. 8 - That this declaration hereby closes all parks, public and private, located in the City except all walking trails and green spaces located at these parks may remain open but groups of 10 and more people are still prohibited.

Order No. 9 - As a result of the pandemic, and to achieve the goals established by the Governor to reduce the spread of COVD-19, every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household. “Essential services” shall consist of everything listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in its Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce. Other essential services may be added to this list with the approval of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). TDEM shall maintain an online list of essential services, as specified in this executive order and in any approved additions. Requests for additions should be directed to TDEM at EssentialServices@tdem.texas.gov or by visiting www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.

Order No. 10 - As a result of the Governor’s Declaration, bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, arcades, theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, indoor commercial amusement businesses, gyms, martial arts studios, nail salons, hair salons, barber shops, hair removal salons, massage parlors, spas, tattoo and piercing parlors and all other non-medical, personal care services and retail businesses shall close.

The declaration does not prohibit people from accessing essential services or engaging in daily activities, such as going to grocery stores, gas stations, auto repair places and banks, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. For offices and workplaces that provide essential services and remain open, employees should practice social distancing, good hygiene and, where feasible, work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation from COVID-19. The more people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this declaration will expire.

• The next scheduled meeting of the Hondo City Council is Monday, April 13, at 6 p.m. in council chambers. The public is welcome to attend by Facebook or teleconference.