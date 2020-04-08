Christians prepare for Easter

In our continuing effort to assist the community in accessing one or more of the area services and to stay connected to their congregations and God through Holy Week, we are listing all of the Easter church celebrations we are aware of in the county.

We are reminded that the first Easter was also not celebrated with others, as the apostles and followers of Jesus were in hiding, until they heard of His resurrection. May we take this opportunity to focus on the fact that nothing can separate us from the love of Christ.

Easter Sunday worship services were reported to us as follows:

• Quihi’s Bethlehem Lutheran Church–printed sermon emailed and Facebook (FB);

• New Fountain United Methodist–live-streaming on FB page Maundy Thursday-7 p.m., recorded service (FB) Good Friday, live-stream (FB) Easter Sunday, 9 a.m.;

• First United Methodist, Hondo–live Easter service 10 a.m. on AM-1460;

• St. Paul Lutheran–streaming through their website, FB and YouTube;

• First Mexican Baptist–message on FB;

• St. John the Evangelist, Hondo–live-streaming Thursday-7p.m., Stations of the Cross and Veneration of the Cross on Friday-2:30 and 3 p.m., Saturday Mass 8 p.m. and Easter Sunday Mass 10 a.m.;

• Holy Cross Catholic Church, D’Hanis–Thursday-7 p.m., Friday-2 p.m. Stations of the Cross and 3 p.m. The Lord’s Passion, Saturday Mass 8:45 p.m. and Easter Sunday Mass 9 a.m. in D’Hanis and 11:30 a.m. in Yancey;

• Yancey First Baptist–on site at 7 a.m. Easter Sunrise service-stay in vehicles;

• Cowboy Church in God’s Country–video on FB and YouTube regular services;

• The Jesus Church, Castroville, is streaming;

• Medina Valley United Methodist–live-streaming;

• Iglesia Vino Nuevo - no current outreach, observing City recommendations;

• Devine Christian Church–live-streaming;

• Saint Mathias Episcopal Church in Devine–live-streaming;

• Divine Savior Lutheran, Devine–live-streaming;

• Zion Lutheran, Castroville–live-streaming;

• Sabinal First Baptist–drive-in Easter service 11 a.m. -stay in vehicles;

• Sabinal Methodist–11 a.m. recorded service (FB);

• St. Patrick’s Catholic, Sabinal–Holy Week services live-streamed on FB: Thursday-7 p.m., Friday-12 noon Stations of the Cross, 2:45 Chaplet of Divine Mercy, 3 p.m. The Seven Last Words of Christ, 6 p.m. The Lord’s Passion and 7 p.m. Sorrowful Rosary, Saturday Mass 8 p.m., Easter Sunday Mass 11a.m.; and

• Sabinal Central Christian–livestreaming Easter Sunday 11 a.m. on FB.

Anvil Herald staff members Cindy Weems and Cathy Walton contributed to this story.