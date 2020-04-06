Six COVID-19 cases in Medina County; three in 78861 zip code

Medina County reported its fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday afternoon, April 6.

The fifth case is still being investigated and is from the 78059 zip code. This person is believed not to have caused any community exposures. The case is associated with travel within the state of Texas, but outside Medina County.

The sixth case is from the 78861 zip code. This person is believed to have acquired the virus through community spread, but is not believed to have caused any community exposures. Both of these individuals are presently isolating at home.

All residents and businesses should be taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and practice social distancing measures, as well as staying at home and getting out for essential needs only.

Medina County officials have announced that the half-dozen cases are reported to reside in the following local zip codes:

• 78861 (Hondo, Dunlay, Quihi and surrounding areas) - three cases;

• 78016 (Devine area) - one;

• 78059 (Natalia area)- one;

• 78009 (Castroville area) - one.

Medina County officials want residents to know that even if a case has not been identified in a particular zip code, the risk of contracting the virus remains high, regardless of location. There are still more than a dozen patients who have been tested, but have not received their results.

They encourage all Medina County residents to maintain the six-foot distance when in public, however, staying home unless on essential business or errands, is one of the best ways to ensure their safety and that of those who live with them. In addition, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, is the best defense, along with sanitizing commonly used things such as doorknobs.

For up-to-date COVID-19 information, visit the county’s website, www.medinacountytexas.org and your trusted local news source, www.hondoanvilherald.com.