County COVID-19 cases now 4

According to a press release issued by Medina County Commissioners Court, the county has identified a fourth postive case of coronavirus here. The new case has been investigated by Department of State Health Services, and the transmission has been found to be associated with travel outside of the county.

The patient is currently self-quarantining at home, and no other information has been provided on that case.

Results were finally available on the employee from Brown Dodge reportedly self-isolating at home after in-person contact with the Comal County man who died March 26. That test was negative.

Commissioners and Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart remind residents and businesses that all should be adhering to the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the virus, including social distancing, washing hands frequently, staying at home as much as possible, and only venturing out for essential items.

Those who are 65 or older or who have an underlying heath condition such as heart or lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer should minimize their contact in the community, as they are at a higher risk for severe complications if they contract the virus. They should stay at home as much as possible as well as avoid close contact with other people.

Te further ensure their safety, they should consult with their physician about an adquate supply of their prescription medications and keep a sufficient supply of household and grocery items on hand.

For up-to-date COVID-19 information as it relates to Medina County residents, visit www.medinacountytexas.org and www.hondoanvilherald.com.