What to do if you get sick:

Stay home and call your doctor. Discuss your symptoms. Tell them if you think you may have COVID-19. This will help them take care of you & keep other people from getting infected / exposed. Telemedicine now available in most local clinics.

If you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home. Follow CDC instructions on how to take care of yourself there.

Know when to get emergency help. Get medical attention immediately if you have any of these emergency warning signs:

> Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

> Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

> New confusion or inability to arouse

> Bluish lips or face