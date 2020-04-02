Truelock praises Hondo ISD educators

Home work… Brandon Rey Garcia, a junior at Hondo High School, works through a lesson on his laptop and cell phone at his residence. See “Hondo HS rises to challenges” 2A of The Hondo Anvil Herald.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all of us to look at new and innovative ways to continue our lives – both professionally and personally, while still maintaining our safety and that of others until this crisis ends.

Hondo Independent School District staff, like those in all Texas school districts, is breaking new ground as they move ahead with educating students. Dr. A’Lann Truelock, superintendent for Hondo ISD, discussed how this is being accomplished.

Beginning with how graduation and other end of school year activities may go, she said, “We already know, basically, what graduation is going to be, because it’s the same thing every year. That would be pretty easy to mobilize, if in fact we come out from under quarantine, in a month.

“If that’s not the case, we certainly intend to do something over the summer, but we’re not to the point where we’re making full-blown plans yet. We’re going to wait and see.

“Basically, graduation can be graduation, regardless of when it’s held. It’s not any different from what we’ve had, traditionally, for a long, long time. All you need are the graduates.

“We can socially separate. We could have two groups, maybe a morning and an afternoon (ceremony), something like that, if social distancing is still an issue.”

She agreed that people can spread out – Barry Field is a big space – the podium can be moved. There are some good options available. “There ought to be enough ways to spread people out. It’s just a question of when this ends,” she said of the pandemic.

“I will say, UIL cancelled everything until May 4, which basically means all sports are cancelled for the year. With prom, we’re lucky – we had prom just in time,” she added, as it was just before the pandemic really reached our state.

Teachers are coping well, Dr. Truelock said. She expressed great pride in how they are adapting and reaching their students.

“Our band director has a daily ‘Hangout’ (online Google app) meeting with band folks so they can get together and commune,” Truelock explained. “Several of our clubs have done the same thing – the Gym Club, and Guys with Ties – those kinds of active clubs at the high school. The sponsors get together and have a virtual Hangout meeting with their (student) folks.”

“I would just like to say that I have always believed that being an educator is a true calling. But I have never seen evidence of it like I have seen here… the way teachers have answered the call to be there for kids emotionally, when they can’t be there physically. These are unusual, unique individuals. It’s inspiring!

“We have teachers mentoring students, calling students – on the weekends, at night… teachers are putting in more hours than they ever did before,” she continued. “Their responsibilities have increased two-fold.

“You know, teachers are very innovative,” she added. “Do you remember in the movie, ‘Apollo 13,’ when they threw all that on the table?” She was referring to a scene where the NASA scientists brainstormed with a boxful of items – things that the astronauts had available to them on board the crippled spacecraft – which the ground crew commander poured out on a table before them and told them to come up with a solution the astronauts could use to get back to earth.

“That’s exactly what teachers are doing now. ‘This is what you have – this is where you need to go. Find a way to do it.’

“They … are… doing… it,” she said, emphasizing each word. “It’s amazing what’s being done.

“I am very proud to be a teacher… to be in that group. They are inspiring.”