Texans apprised of state’s current COVID-19  response



Governor Greg Abbott has conducted multiple briefings since last week’s Anvil Herald was published. The third and most current was Tuesday, March 31.

Speaking from the State Capitol, the governor updated the state figures on testing, noting that on March 20, Texas had 2,335 tests. As of last Thursday, he said 21,424 tests had been performed. By Tuesday, 42,922 patients had been tested.

“We are on a very good trajectory,” Abbott said. “I expect that to increase. With the additional testing that is taking place every single day, that means there will be more people added to those numbers.” The important fact is, less than 10 percent of the people tested for COVID-19 test positive, he said on Mar. 26.

As of 10 p.m. on Mar. 31, at least 3,266 Texas patients had been confirmed with the virus. The number of deaths reported has increased as well, from 18 as of Mar. 26, to the Mar. 31 count of 41 reported.

COVID-19 has now been identified in 122 of the 254 Texas counties, compared with just 90 Texas counties five days earlier.

Abbott said of the hospital beds available in Texas for COVID-19 patients, only 2.4% are currently occupied.

“Most of these numbers, very importantly, were the result of personal interactions in the state of Texas before the distancing practices that have gone in place the last couple of weeks,” he noted.

He praised counties and cities for setting up mobile and easy-access testing locations around the state, and thanked private center medical centers for helping boost testing. “Now, our goal is to test as many people as possible, to see those numbers grow, and then to see a leveling off of the increase in those numbers in Texas,” he said. “So as we continue to increase testing, the fact is those who test positive will continue to increase.”

As the state continues to practice social distancing, those numbers will level off, the governor advised. He said people are complying and practicing self-distancing. “All of us have a linked responsibility to live up to the national standard to do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Texas,” Abbott said.

“As the president has made clear, we are not yet done with our response,” he said Tuesday, prior to announcing his latest executive order (EO). “We’ve come too far to falter now. We’ve made tremendous strides, but we have not yet reached our destination.”

Abbott’s latest EO extends social distancing guidelines through April 30, and decreed that Texas schools will remain closed until at least May 4. The EO is effective statewide at 12:01 a.m. today (Thursday), through Thursday, April 30, in accordance with President Trump’s extension of social distancing guidelines through that date.

Abbott rejected the language of a “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” order, and stressed that Texans can continue to leave their homes for essential actions, such as shopping at the grocery store, going to the bank or outdoor exercise. He stressed that he would remain flexible, and statewide orders would be based on the advice of state and federal officials.

According to the EO, businesses prohibited include gyms, massage establishments, tattoo and piercing studios, cosmetology salons, and dine-in restaurants and bars. The governor did advocate the use of drive-thru or take-out orders, however.

“In particular, all services should be provided through remote telework from home unless they are essential services that cannot be provided through remote telework,” according to the EO.

Certain businesses and services considered essential statewide include all which are listed in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s guidance on essential critical infrastructure workforce. Sectors such as public health, transportation, food and agriculture and more were among those.

Religious services were specifically mentioned as essential services. The EO states the requirement is that they either be provided virtually or abide by appropriate social-distancing measures, if conducted in-person. The governor described an example of a “drive-up” service, where people remain in their cars.

“That seems like it would satisfy the criteria that we’re talking about,” Abbott said.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management may endorse and add additional essential services. A list of these will be available at tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.

“In short, what this provides is that Texans are expected to limit personal interactions that could lead to the spread of COVID-19, while also still having the freedom to conduct daily activities such as going to the grocery store, so long as you are following the presidential standard of good distance practices,” Abbott said.

In “quintessential Texas fashion,” the governor remarked, people in Texas are stepping up to help out, volunteer and offer donations. Retired and out of state doctors and nurses are offering up their time and expertise to fight COVID-19. “We are incredibly grateful to our medical personnel who are on the front lines of this war against the spread of this disease,” he said.

“One of our top priorities is making a good assessment of hospitals. We did a good job in setting standards to open up more bed capacity,” he said. He alluded to a previous EO he issued to postpone non-essential medical surgeries and waive some licensing regulations to bring recently-closed hospitals back online.

On March 17, the governor had activated the National Guard, but did not mobilize it.

Exempted from the activation are first responders or those involved in the health-care profession, as they need to be on the front lines making sure that the state is providing all the health care that is needed for those who may contract COVID-19.

The governor said on Sunday that Texas has more than doubled the number of hospital beds available for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Due to Dallas County recording the most cases in Texas – at 488, Abbott reported that the state’s first pop-up hospital to care for coronavirus patients will be created at a convention center in downtown Dallas, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will take the lead, and the Texas National Guard will assist.

Although they will begin with 250 beds, Abbott said that is more beds than are currently needed. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be able to expand to accommodate up to 1,400 beds if needed, according to Abbott and Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leader charged with assisting Texas in locating possible sites for additional pop-up hospitals.

The State will continue to scout for sites where pop-up hospitals could be located in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso – wherever “COVID-19 has spread the highest” in Texas, Abbott explained.

In other locations, he urged elected officials and health care leaders to “contact us about locations that could be temporary health care facilities,” by visiting www.texas.gov.

Abbott also broadened his EO requiring out-of-state air travelers from COVID-19 hot spots to self quarantine in Texas for 14 days or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter. Travelers by ground from Louisiana will also be subject to the quarantine – a directive added since last week’s EO mandating only air travelers.

In reply to a question posed last week, concerning the amount of available ventilators, Abbott said, “We put out a request for information from all hospitals in the state of Texas with regard to ventilator capacity, and we’re getting that information. Some early information shows that we have some supplies to make sure that we will be able to respond to the immediate need.”

His office is working to ensure there is enough for a worst-case scenario. “We don’t want to be in a situation like New York is in right now (with more patients than available beds and ventilators).”

President Trump granted Abbott’s request for a major disaster declaration on March 25, which “frees up a tremendous amount of resources that the state will need and be able to use to respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said.

Abbott said that the state has hired additional temporary employees and brought in current employees from other agencies to assist the Texas Workforce Commission in processing “an unprecedented number of people” who are filing unemployment claims.

“You’re not going to be denied your claim, simply because you’re having a hard time getting through,” he said.

Texas is doing a very good job in trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, he added, thanking his fellow Texans again for social distancing. “It is essential that you continue those practices.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick emphasized that Texans should not leave home unless necessary, and pointed to Texas’ death rate compared to other states. “If you look at the death rate in Texas – per capita of 29 million people – we’re one of the lowest in the country. But we need to continue that for the rest of April. And even be better at that,” Patrick said.

In an interview after Tuesday’s briefing, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said all Texans should be staying home and practicing social distancing regardless. “That’s what we really were asked to do today.

“Let’s cut through the fog,” Bonnen said plainly. “We want those test results to be quicker. We’re hearing those are largely from private labs.

“But the reality of it is, you still need to comply, regardless. And so what you should be doing is largely the same, whether you have a positive or not a positive test result and people need to quit acting confused by that.”

Jeremy Wallace, Houston Chronicle; Tessa Weinberg, FW Star-Telegram & Bob Garrett, Dallas Morning News contributed to this article.