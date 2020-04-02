Springtime surprise:  Hondo moving east for 2021 baseball, softball

An actual sports story – one that can get everyone thinking forward, rather than being stuck in the current doldrums – broke on Monday.

The University Interscholastic League announced its realignments for the 2020-21 school year in all sports not known as football, basketball and volleyball.

Usually, that announcement, where Hondo is concerned, is basically just a formality, with no surprises. But in this year of 2020 A.D., where nothing on this material earth is certain, the UIL followed suit.

It’s all crazy.

The Hondo ISD will be in five (5) different district alignments for athletics and academics next school year.

Already released, back on Feb. 3, were districts for football, volleyball and basketball.

For the rest of the activities, Hondo will be in the same volleyball-basketball district (Hondo, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City, Pearsall, Uvalde) in cross country, team tennis, spring tennis, track and golf.

But with the problems faced in the volleyball-basketball district to the east – in which, most of the teams don’t have baseball or softball – things got shuffled up.

Hondo is being moved east for both baseball and softball.

In baseball, Hondo will be in a four-team alignment, District 29-4A, along with Devine, Pleasanton and Somerset. That leaves 30-4A also with just four teams: CC, CS, Pearsall and Uvalde.

So all eight of those teams have already qualified for postseason in both 2021 and 2022, and they’ll duke it out in the bi-district round.

In softball, while 30-4A remains the same as for baseball, 29-4A will consist of the baseball lineup, plus one extra member, Brooks Academy of San Antonio.

Then, in one final different alignment, for UIL academics, Hondo will be aligned with its volleyball district members, plus someone completely different: Laredo Early College.

For football, Hondo will be in District 15-4A-II, along with Bandera, Devine, Pearsall, CC and CS.

In baseball, softball and team tennis (CC and CS will field teams in fall tennis for the first time), the Owls’ district number is 29-4A.

For all other activities, Hondo’s district will be numbered 30-4A.

D’Hanis and Sabinal

Again next spring, the UIL will not “officially” have 1A districts for softball and baseball. The same applies to volleyball. Because of a continued shortage of numbers among participating schools, all 1A schools playing diamond sports will be included in 2A districts, and will then split off into a 1A playoff bracket when the time comes. During district play, the 1A and 2A schools may, or may not, compete in one district schedule.

So for baseball in 2021, D’Hanis will be in District 30-2A. The other 1A schools in the league are Knippa and Utopia, the latter of which fielded a team in 2019, but did not have enough numbers to play the sport during what is appearing to be an abbreviated 2020 season. The district also has five 2A members, including Sabinal, Brackett, Charlotte, Falls City and La Pryor.

In softball, D’Hanis will be one of three 1A teams in District 31-2A, along with Knippa and Leakey. Knippa fielded its first softball team this spring, and Leakey will take the field for the first time next spring.

The 2A membership is geographically widespread, with Sabinal, Brackett, Charlotte, and La Pryor, plus Three Rivers and Woodsboro.

For cross country, track, tennis, golf and academics, D’Hanis will be in District 31-A, along with Knippa, Leakey, Medina, Nueces Canyon, Rocksprings and Utopia. That is the same configuration as the basketball alignment.

Sabinal’s XC, track, tennis, golf and academics district will be 30-2A, and will include Brackett, Charlotte, Falls City, La Pryor, SA Lee and SA Stacey, also the same as it is for basketball.

UIL District Alignments:

Athletics & Academics,

2020-2021 school year

HONDO

Football (15-4A-II):

Hondo, Bandera, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City, Devine, Pearsall

Volleyball, Basketball, Cross Country, Track, Tennis, Golf (30-4A);

Team Tennis (29-4A):

Hondo, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City, Pearsall, Uvalde

Baseball (29-4A):

Hondo, Devine, Pleasanton, Somerset

Softball (29-4A):

Hondo, Devine, Pleasanton, Somerset, SA Brooks Academy

Academics (30-4A):

Hondo, Carrizo Sprs., Crystal City, Pearsall, Uvalde, Laredo Early College

D’HANIS & SABINAL

Football (15-2A-II):

D’Hanis, Sabinal, Benavides, Bruni, Charlotte, La Pryor

Volleyball (30-2A):

(2A members): Sabinal, Brackett, La Pryor

(1A members): D’Hanis, Comstock, Knippa, Leakey, Utopia

Basketball, Cross Country, Track, Tennis, Golf, Academics (31-1A):

D’Hanis, Knippa, Leakey, Medina, Nueces Canyon, Rocksprings, Utopia

Basketball, Cross Country, Track, Tennis, Golf (30-2A)

Sabinal, Brackett, Falls City, La Pryor, SA Lee Academy, SA Stacey

Baseball (30-2A):

(2A members): Sabinal, Brackett, Charlotte, Falls City, La Pryor

(1A members): D’Hanis, Knippa, Utopia

Softball (30-2A):

(2A members): Sabinal, Brackett, Charlotte, La Pryor, Three Rivers, Woodsboro

(1A members): D’Hanis, Knippa, Leakey

MEDINA VALLEY

Football (15-5A-II):

Medina Valley, Alamo Heights, Boerne Champion, Floresville, Kerrville Tivy, Lockhart

Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, Cross Country, Baseball, Softball, Track, Tennis, Golf, Academics (28-5A):

Medina Valley, Eagle Pass Winn, Floresville, SA Harlandale, SA McCollum, SA Southside, SA Southwest, SA Southwest Legacy

Team Tennis (28-5A):

Medina Valley, Eagle Pass Winn, Floresville, SA Harlandale, SA McCollum, SA Southwest, SA Southwest Legacy

Swimming & Diving (29-5A):

Medina Valley, Uvalde, SA Cole, SA Great Hearts Monte Vista North, SA Southwest, SA Southwest Legacy, SA Southwest CAST STEM