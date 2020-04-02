New Braunfels victim was in Medina Co. in recent days



Medina County officials learned last Friday of another handful of potential cases of COVID-19 here.

In a telephone call on Mar. 27, County Judge Chris Schuchart said that the 44-year-old Comal County man who passed away the day before, on March 26, at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, had been in the Devine area a short time before the man became ill.

“He was in Brown Dodge, buying a vehicle. As you know, when you are buying a car, you get pretty close. That salesman now has all the symptoms of having it, as well as two other people at Brown Dodge,” Schuchart said.

In a subsequent call, Medina County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz said that the New Braunfels man had been in Brown Dodge car dealership in Devine purchasing a vehicle, about 12 days to two weeks prior to his passing.

“Since the time (when) the man who passed away had been there, (Brown Dodge) has one employee who is ill, that has actually been tested (for COVID-19),” Lutz said.

“They won’t have test results back until Wednesday or later.” Lutz said on Mar. 31. The normal (turnaround time) is three to five days,” he said. “I think the test was only done Thursday.

“In my understanding, there’s a couple of other people that are out of the store sick as well. At this point, they are waiting to get that test result back. To my knowledge, only (the first employee mentioned) has been tested.

“We told (the dealership) the best thing to do, would be to close the dealership, until we get the test results back,” Lutz reported. The dealership remains open. “If that test result comes back positive, we’ll have to look at what’ll have to happen. All of this is a step at a time.”

Robert Brown, owner of Brown Dodge in Devine, confirmed that the New Braunfels man did in fact purchase a vehicle from the dealership.

“Yes, you are correct,” he said last Friday. “The person did purchase a vehicle from us, did die from (COVID-19), and the people who were involved with (the sale) are the ones who are being quarantined. So far, nothing has shown up. I think we’re going to be okay,” he added.

When asked what kind of precautions has he taken in his store following notification of the exposure, Brown said, “We had it completely sterilized (Thursday) night – we had a company that specializes in that come in and they completely sterilized the whole store. Of course, if there’s anyone else that’s experiencing any problems – we haven’t had any – we’ll address those as they come up.”

Although advised by Medina County officials to temporarily close the location until the test results are in, to prevent any further spread, Brown said, “The problem is, I can’t close the store. I have an agreement with the manufacturer to stay open. But we’re a very minimal crew – we probably don’t have more than 10 people in the store right now.”

Asked whether the manufacturer would understand that, given the fact that a potential exposure did occur in his store, Brown replied, “Well, they probably would, but it would be a long process, and the time would be passed before I even get an answer.”

In response to a query about what the plan for the dealership is if the employee’s test comes back positive, Brown said, “I don’t know how we’re going to address that, to be truthful.”

Medina County Health Nurse, Patricia Mechler, RN, expressed her consternation April 1 with the length of time it is taking to get these results back. “Testing is a frustrating problem,” she began. “We’ve had long waits on testing. I think we have a lot more people getting tested, and it must be causing this backlog.

“We were waiting anywhere from three to five days, and now we’re seeing it go all the way to 14 days, in one instance. It’s frustrating to wait on results, but if everyone is doing what they need to be doing, and those people who have been tested out there – they’re told by their doctors to go home and self-isolate. Everyone I know has been very cooperative, but it has been a long wait for many people out there.”

Mechler affirmed that the results which have taken longer have been those which were sent to private labs, rather than the state’s labs. “(Private labs) seem to be what most (doctors) are using. I think with the private labs, doctors have a little more leeway in who they test. They still following the guidelines,” she added.

The county’s nurse said Medina County is still holding at three confirmed cases. “Right now we are. We have tests pending; there are people out there who have been tested. It’s great that they are able to get tested, she added, noting that those results should be forthcoming.

“We just hope that our community is realizing what needs to be a little bit tighter restrictions. The mayors, the judge, need to be looking out for what’s going on around us, making sure we’re doing our social distancing and maintaining hygiene. Everybody’s got to do this right now, so we can get through this.

“Whoever’s not doing it out there, my message is that they are going to prolong this, and keep us in the situation even longer,” she said firmly. “We all need to do this together.

“At Brown Dodge, (they’re making sure) that whoever is there is not sick. They’ve been told if they don’t feel well or if they feel like they’ve been exposed, they should go home and self-isolate.”

About the dealership owner’s decision to remain open, after the supposed exposure to the Comal County victim, Mechler said, “I would like to see a minimal, skeleton crew, I’m not just saying Brown (Dodge). There are a lot of car dealerships in Medina County and in San Antonio, and they should all be looked at the same. Any of these dealerships, it would be beneficial for all of them to work with a minimal crew.”

Speaking in general terms, Mechler said, “In this time, everybody needs to be doing what they can to help everybody else out. We all need to cut down on exposure. Look around your businesses, see if there any way you can do a better job.”

Mechler wants the local communities to know that telemedicine is available at a lot of our local clinics. “(Unless it’s an emergency) they should call their doctor before they go in, if they’re feeling sick, so the doctor can advise them on how to come in. We’re still having too many people walking into the clinics and exposing our health care workers.”