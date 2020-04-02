Hondo will follow governor’s protocols; more local businesses, services to close

Hondo City Council held another emergency called special council meeting on Wednesday afternoon to amend Hondo’s local public health disaster declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council enacted what city officials are calling a “soft” shelter in place policy. The local policy would closely mimic Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s most recent declaration closing non-essential businesses and extending school closures through Friday, May 1.

“The Governor issued a new declaration today,” said Mayor Jim Danner on Tuesday evening. “He pretty much made it a full stay in place order. We will have to follow his orders. In his declaration, he lists essential businesses and we will list the same businesses as essential.”

“Police Chief Brian Valenzuela and I went over it this afternoon, and there is not much that closes other than dress shops and the businesses we already have listed in our local declaration,” he said of defined essential businesses. “There aren’t many. I told the chief he could probably just drive around town and check the stores that aren’t closed already.

“We are going to go ahead and close the parks, except for the parkway green space and the nature trails. Those will remain open,” added Danner.

Playground equipment will be off limits, because of the difficulty in keeping it sanitized after use.

The Hondo Municipal Golf Course will also be closed until further notice.

In-person auto sales will be discontinued for the time being. Online auto sales may continue. Auto service departments are deemed essential, and may remain open.

Any cosmetology businesses must close, along with thrift shops, fitness and massage centers, plus tattoo and piercing studios.

“Basically we are going to go along pretty much with what the governor had,” said Danner. “We will also continue the curfews. The main goal is to bring attention to that list of essential businesses.”

Gov. Abbott on Tuesday, Mar. 31, issued an Executive Order implementing Essential Services and Activities Protocols for the entire state of Texas. The protocols direct all Texans to minimize non-essential gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

The Governor’s Executive Order renews and amends his previous order enforcing federal social distancing guidelines for COVID-19, including closing schools. The protocols allow exceptions for essential activities and services based on the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce. Examples of these essential services include healthcare, grocery stores, banking and financial services, utilities, child care for essential service employees, and government services.

Tuesday’s Executive Order follows the decision by President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to enhance social distancing guidelines and extend the deadline for these guidelines to April 30.

“Social distancing is our best tool in the fight against COVID-19, and the actions we have taken thus far have proven to be effective in limiting the spread of this virus,” said Gov. Abbott. “Now it is time to redouble our efforts to reduce further exposure as much as possible and flatten the curve. As with all the actions the state is taking, the Essential Services and Activities Protocols is informed by the expertise and guidance of the CDC as well as state and local health officials. I urge my fellow Texans to heed these heightened social distancing directives to protect their health and the health of those around them. By following these guidelines, we will limit the spread of COVID-19 and overcome this challenge together.”

In accordance with federal guidelines, people are still prohibited from visiting nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance. Additionally, schools will remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance through May 4.

The Governor’s Executive Order does not prohibit people from accessing essential services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station, providing or obtaining other essential services, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

The order also includes exemption for religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship. All critical infrastructure will remain operational, and government entities and businesses will continue providing essential services.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management defines essential business as those involved in the following 17 industries:

• Law Enforcement, Public Safety and Other First Responders;

• Other Community or Government-Based Operations and Essential Functions;

• Healthcare / Public Health;

• Food and Agriculture;

• Water and Wastewater;

• Transportation and Logistics;

• Public Works and Infrastructure Support Services; • Energy;

• Communications and Information Technology;

• Critical Manufacturing; • Hazardous Materials;

• Financial Services; • Chemical;

• Defense Industrial Base; • Commercial Facilities;

• Residential/Shelter Facilities and Services;

• Hygiene Products and Services.

City Manager Kim Davis had a comment for council before they voted unanimously to approve amending the local public health disaster declaration.

“The chief can use all the support he can get from the community,” said Davis. “The big thing we need right now is voluntary compliance. The police department is working very hard and there are a lot of protocols they have to follow.

“Again, we are just doing this because we do not want to end up in a shelter in place situation,” she added, “I hope that message doesn’t reach only Hondo, but reaches throughout Texas, because basically, that all that’s left that the governor can do. If we continue to disregard social distancing, hygiene, avoiding contact and limiting our trips away from home, then that is the next step.”

“April will be a very difficult month for all of us,” agreed Mayor Danner. “We don’t know what is in store.”