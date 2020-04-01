UIL chief sends hopeful message

A third week of high school activity across the state was canceled this week.

There were some signs of hope and promise this week, even a message of optimism from the head of the University Interscholastic League.

Across this area of the state, stadium lights were turned on for an hour on Friday night, beginning at 8 p.m. In Hondo, the lights were ignited at the football, baseball, softball and track facilities as a reminder to all athletes that their schools, coaches and cities are thinking of them.

Last Thursday, UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt released a two-minute video, essentially saying that if signs of the coronavirus have begun to wane at some point this spring, the UIL is still planning to resume competition.

Addressing the state’s parents, especially those with high school seniors, Breithaupt said. “We realize you’re anxious for them to get back into competition, and we as a staff, are working diligently to make that happen. And as soon as schools can resume, we’ll continue UIL competitions for the 2020 school year.”

Obviously, no specific dates can be given at this point. The UIL has suspended all competition through, at the earliest, Sunday, May 3.

All schools in Texas, per order of Gov. Greg Abbott, are now closed through Friday, May 1. Area schools had all voluntarily announced their closure through April 24 before the governor’s announcement on Tuesday of this week.

The stoppage in play for all school athletics in Texas took effect Monday, March 16.

Here is a list of known athletic events at area schools which have been canceled for the coming week.

HONDO

Baseball: 4/3, JV/V vs. Devine; 4/9, JV/V vs. Marion.

Softball: 4/3, JV/V, vs. Devine; 4/9, V @ D’Hanis.

Track: 4/2, HS, Day 2, 29-4A meet @ Crystal City.

Tennis: no events scheduled.

Golf: no events scheduled.

D’HANIS

Baseball: 4/3, JV/V, vs. Crystal City; 4/9, V @ Sabinal.

Softball: 4/3, @ Medina; 4/9, vs. Hondo.

Track: 4/3, JH, district meet @ Nueces Canyon.

Tennis: 4/2, JH, district tourney @ Uvalde; 4/6, HS, District 31-A tourney @ Uvalde.

Golf: no events scheduled.

MEDINA VALLEY

Soccer: 4/2 - 4/4, regional quarterfinal playoff round.

Baseball: 4/3, JV/V @ Uvalde; 4/9, JV/V vs. Legacy.

Softball: 4/3, JV/V, vs. Legacy; 4/8, V @ Southwest.

Track: 4/2, JV/V Day 2, @ District 28-5A meet, Floresville.

Tennis: 4/2 & 4/3, JV, V @ District tourney.

Golf: no events scheduled.

SABINAL

Baseball: 4/3, vs. Falls City; 4/9, vs. D’Hanis.

Softball: 4/3, @ Center Point; 4/6, @ Harper; 4/9, vs. La Pryor.

Track: 4/2, HS, @ District meet, La Pryor.

Tennis: Date TBA, HS, District tourney @ Sabinal.