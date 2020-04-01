Paper alters office hours

In our efforts to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Hondo Anvil Herald (which is publishing in one section again this week), is altering its office hours for the near future.

Effective today (Thursday, April 2), our office hours on Thursday and Friday will be shortened from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice.

Monday through Wednesday, we’ll continue opening at 8 a.m. and close no later than 5 p.m.

Keep in mind that this newspaper – Medina County’s oldest business at 134 years and counting – has stuck around for more than 13 decades because of advertising. So please keep us in mind when you’re having to adjust your business plan during this trying time.

Shameless plug?

Yep.

Some days call for shamelessness.

Thanks.