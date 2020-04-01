Medina CAD announces changes, extensions

Medina County Appraisal District (MCAD) has closed its building to public access until further notice. The appraisal district staff will continue answering phones and correspondence in the office 8 a.m.-5 p.m. They will assist the public by phone, fax, mail and email.

Information is also be available on appraisal district’s website, www.medinacad.org.

The office personnel are keeping their distance and limiting the number of people in the office. These directives are in response to President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Health Disaster Declaration.

The following forms can now be filed from their website:

• Homestead or Disabled Veteran Exemptions,

• Business Personal Property Rendition, and

• Ag form.

The forms contains fields that can be filled in and submitted. Once filed, the taxpayer will receive an email stating it has been accepted, as well as whether it is approved or denied.

In addition, payment can be made online, so the taxpayer does not have to leave their home.

“I am granting an automatic 30-day extension for Business Personal Property Renditions,” announced Johnette Dixon, chief appraiser. “The extension will move the deadline from April 15 to May 15.”

A rendition is a report that lists all the taxable property the business owner owned or controlled on January 1 of the current year. Examples of personal property include computers, desks, chairs, office supplies, business inventory, machinery and vehicles used to produce income.

The appraisal district has already mailed personal property rendition forms to businesses known to have been operating in Medina County during the previous year. However, all business owners are required to file renditions, regardless of receiving notification.

A rendition form is available on the appraisal district’s website under the “Forms” tab, along with information on the rules of the process.

“As the chief appraiser for Medina County Appraisal District, I will continue to do my best for the citizens of Medina County within the confines of the law. In light of the pandemic, it is important for you to know Texas appraisal districts have been in contact with the governor’s office and taxing unit organizations,” Dixon said.

“However, there are currently no waivers or extensions pertaining to this year’s ad valorem appraisal year,” she explained. “We are asking the governor for guidance in the matter of our 2020 reappraisal plans and the impact it will have on our citizens suffering economic hardship during this time.

“Our offices are about to undergo the busiest time of the year concerning taxpayer visits and correspondence. We are fast approaching the time to send 2020 Appraisal Value Notices.

“Texas appraisal districts are mandated to appraise as of January 1 and will go through the same ‘checks and balances’ as in past years. Texas school funding will still be reliant on timely establishing accurate market values. Certified Appraisal Values will be sent to the taxing units by July 25.

“There is currently nothing in the property tax law to allow the current pandemic to factor into this year’s property tax appraisal valuation. While we are all sympathetic to the situation we are facing, our hands are tied, without the governor’s help,” Dixon noted. “By not taking immediate action related to this year’s ad valorem appraisal process, the matter will only exacerbate an already serious time for Texans.”

For more information, call 830-741-3035, fax 830-476-2199 or email cs@medinacad.org.