Day curfew added to disaster declaration

Hondo City Council held a emergency called special council meeting on the afternoon of Friday, March 27, to amend its local of state disaster and public health emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Council agreed to add a new curfew requiring youths, age 17 and under, who are not legally employed, on assigned chores or performing volunteer work, to remain home from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., unless under the supervision of an adult. This is in addition to the standard curfew for youths that begins at 10 p.m. and lasts till 6 a.m. The new declaration became effective at 11:59 p.m. on March 27 and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.

Hondo Police Chief Brian Valenzuela said the curfew covering normal school hours was needed to prevent mainly middle and high school youth from venturing out in public and congregating in groups of more than 10 individuals, where they could possibly spread the virus to others from a youth who may have COVID-19, be asymptomatic and unaware they have the disease.

Council also amended the declaration to require grocery stores and other retailers to sanitize shopping carts, check out areas, adhere to Center for Disease Control physical distancing recommendations of six feet separation and local group gathering requirements of 10 individuals or less, especially for people standing in the checkout lines or queueing up in front of the stores, and limit the number of individual items sold to each customer.

The final amendment requires gas stations to post signs advising customers to wear gloves or use a towel or paper towel before grabbing the fuel nozzle to fill up their tank.

Mayor Jim Danner asked City Manager Kim Davis to give a brief update on compliance with the revised disaster declaration, from Mar. 19, before council proceeded. An original seven day disaster declaration was issued by the Mayor on Mar. 16.

“There were a few minor kinks we are working out,” she said of staffing at City Hall and scheduling lunch hours. “We have updated and subscribed to a service where our citizens can call in on a toll-free number and listen in to our council meetings.”

“We’ve had a lot of questions regarding the lines of people in front of H-E-B and the lack of social distancing at our retail outlets,” said Davis. “We have asked them to voluntarily comply with social distancing, make sure their shopping carts are clean, making sure if they have lines outside prior to opening that people stand six feet apart. We want to do everything we can.”

Davis said the city lacks the manpower to clean and sanitize city parks and park playground equipment every time the equipment is used and she is in daily contact with Medina County, Hondo Independent School District, and Medina Regional Hospital.

“It would be impossible,” she said of city staff keeping the park sanitized. “So, if anybody goes to the parks, they are encouraged to sanitize any swings or tables or things before they use them.”

“We are all working very well together,” said Davis of Medina County, HISD and MRH.

The 30-day emergency declaration, issued on Mar. 19, asks restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and serve take out or drive thru customers only and limits the congregation of people in groups to no more than 10, including in city parks. Grocery stores and fast food restaurants, convenience stores, fuel stations, banks and certain other stores will be deemed essential businesses and will remain open to do ‘business as usual’, perhaps with modified store hours.

Danner then asked council to address the implementation of a school hour curfew for youth and asked Police Chief Valenzuela to explain the need for the new restriction.

“Patrol officers are getting calls on a daily basis that people are noting large amounts of kids in a particular group, whether in local parks or local stores,” said the Chief. “We asked ourselves, what can we do as a police department to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community. We decided to try to implement some sort of curfew to give us a resource to be able to utilize out in the field. We recommend we set this curfew in place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. That will limit the amount of youth movement on a day to day basis and allow patrol to focus on other issues.”

“The kids on the streets in large groups are still able to continue to spread this virus,” he said. “That is something we want to stop. We need the resource of a curfew to make the point to the community that this is an important and dangerous situation. We need to do something to control it.”

Valenzuela said the curfew violations would be accompanied by a severe penalty of a up to a $1,000 fine or up to 180 days in jail.

“This does give kids the opportunity, from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., to get some fresh air, engage in exercise and outdoor activities,” added Valenzuela of the proposed curfew amendment. “We don’t want keep the kids cooped up inside all day.”

“Why just five days a week instead of seven?” asked Mayor Jim Danner.

“During the weekends parents are usually home more,” said Valenzuela of the curfew during school days and typical school hours. “We believe the parents can help with voluntarily compliance and keeping the kids inside.”

“We don’t want to impose full restrictions at this point,” said the Chief. “The situation is still real fluid. Every municipality is trying to decide what steps to they need to take.”

Patrol officers will still be out enforcing group gathering limits, proper hand washing and social distancing, according to Valenzuela.

“Also on the weekends?” asked Danner.

“Correct,” said the Chief.

“And this will help you with personnel,” said Danner.

“If we can reduce 30 to 50 kids on the streets, that curtails our workload,” agreed Valenzuela. “That is 30 to 50 kids we don’t have to worry about and will help curtail the spread (of COVID-19).”

“In the beginning you will just be warning people, I suppose?” asked Danner of the $1,000 curfew violation fine.

“Correct, we are still going to be continuing with voluntary compliance as much as possible,” said Valenzuela. “This is just a tool to be able to use in case voluntary compliance is not effective.”

“The officers are not going to be out there being aggressive,” he added. “This curfew is a resource we can use to advise youth of the group size limits of 10 people that they have to adhere to. We will use judgment.”

“I want to remind everyone this is just a step we are trying to take to help prevent us from having to get to the ultimate ‘shelter in place’ order,” said Davis. “This is just another instrument in our tool box to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This doesn’t just impact seniors and those with other co-morbidities. This is also about kids. There are a lot of kids now who are coming down with the infection and not all of them are surviving.”

“We do have to also protect our police department and first responders against exposure to this virus,” said Danner of COVID-19. “Every time they have to stop and have to interact with groups they get exposed.”

“I’m in favor of the curfew and hours the Chief is talking about,” said Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres.

Danner said the next issue he wanted to discuss was the problem the city is having with its grocery stores and retail outlets.

“I’m mainly talking about the bigger stores,” said the Mayor, implying H-E-B and Walmart. “We are still having a problem with distancing, and people waiting in line outside the store not maintaining six feet distance. At least one store I know is sanitizing carts and commonly touched areas. But they are not all doing it.”

“One store has not gone along with the other chain stores and limited the number of people who enter one time to 10,” noted Danner. “I don’t really feel we need to try to do anything about that. But I think we need to try to do something about the sanitizing of carts and social distancing of lines and people inside the stores as part of this declaration.”

“We need to start holding them accountable,” agreed Place 2 Councilman Vela of retailers skirting the local health disaster declaration.

“That seems to be our biggest problem right now, the stores,” said Danner.

“Every city that has a grocery store is dealing with this problem,” commented Vela. “I think we need to start restricting them too.”

“We do need to give some credit to our local stores,” said Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres. “Our H-E-B and Walmart managers are trying their best. Everybody in this room knows, there are just some people out there who are not going listen.”

“We will work with the store managers,” said Valenzuela. “We just need them to meet us half-way and find common ground.”

“We’d also like to suggest that at all the local gas stations, we request or mandate that they put up signage on the pumps telling customers to either wear gloves to pump fuel or use paper towels,” said City Manager Davis. “Because, the handles on the pumps is another way we are seeing the spread of the virus.”

“We can incorporate that in this declaration if you all are willing,” said Danner.

“I agree,” said Vela of signs on fuel pumps asking customers to use gloves or towels to pump fuel.

“Who provides the towels or gloves?” asked Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly.

“I think it should be a personal responsibility,” said Davis. “But I think the fuel stations should at least put up a sign to make people aware that pumping fuel is an opportunity for transmission of the virus. Then it’s buyer beware.”

“I don’t think this would be too much a burden on the fuel stations,” added Davis. “I think this is a good reminder to the general public that the virus is active in the community and that they need to be aware.”

“Right now, we are doing everything we can to protect our community short of having sheltering in place,” said Danner of the city’s disaster declaration orders, noting Boerne and San Antonio were under shelter in place orders. “I’m not in favor of shelter in place. We’ve had three COVID-19 cases in Medina County and none in Hondo. The three in the county are mainly from the eastern part.”

“There is still a problem with testing,” added Danner. “If I go to the doctors and he says, ‘You are okay. You don’t need to be tested.’ That is it—you cannot be tested. That is why so few people are being tested.”

“Part of the issue with tracking COVID-19 cases in Medina County is that only 20 tests total have been performed in Medina County,” said Davis, noting the lack of available tests and strict multiple requirements for obtaining COVID-19 testing.

“We definitely need a testing facility here in Hondo or Medina County,” said Councilman Torres.

“There are definitely a shortage of available tests,” agreed Davis. “Maybe communities like ours need to reach out and put pressure on the Governor’s Office to put pressure on the President. Small communities need to have localized testing. We don’t know what is happening in our community because we are not able to accurately test to tell what the impact of COVID-19 is here.”

Place 5 Councilman Villa offered the motion to approve the three amendments to the local health disaster declaration to further protect the community. The motion to amend passed by a unanimous 5-0 vote after receiving a second from Torres.

City’s Official Declaration

Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus, and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, the declaration includes the following, effective at 11:59 p.m. on March 27, 2020 and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 26, 2020.

The exact wording and details of the amended declaration orders are as follows:

Order No. 1​Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Order No. 2​In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor of Texas and the CDC, there will be no eating and drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed.

Order No. 3 ​In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor of Texas and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Order No. 4​In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor of Texas and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close.

Order No. 5​As a result of school closures, no one under seventeen (17) years of age will be allowed to stand, drive, or ride about in or upon any public place in the City of Hondoduring school days without the supervision of a parent, guardian or adult 18 or overapproved by the parent or guardian during the hours of 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday unless minor was engaged in lawful employment or volunteer work at a recognized charity institution or other organization or is going to or coming directly from such activity without detour or stop or any other defense recognized in Section 8.02.33 of the Hondo City Code.

Order No. 6​As a result of the pandemic, no one under seventeen (17) years of age will be allowed to stand, drive, or ride about in or upon any public place in the City of Hondoduring days without the supervision of a parent, guardian or adult 18 or over approved by the parent or guardian during the hours of 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, any day of the week unless minor was engaged in lawful employment or volunteer work at a recognized charity institution or other organization or is going to or coming directly from such activity without detour or stop or any other defense recognized in Section 8.02.33 of the Hondo City Code.

Order No. 7​ All retailers, including grocery stores and discount stores are instructed to: sanitize all carts prior to customers’ usage, continuously sanitize all checkout areasincluding credit/debit card machines, maintain a six (6) foot separation between customers in lines both inside and outside (at the store’s entrance) and are requested to limit the number of individual items sold to each customer or family. All fuel service providers are mandated to post signage warning against risks posed by lack of sanitation of fuel pumps.

The declaration does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks, and banks, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. This declaration does not mandate sheltering in place. Government entities and businesses will continue providing essential services. For offices and workplaces that remain open, employees should practice social distancing, good hygiene and, where feasible, work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation from COVID-19. The more that people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this declaration will expire.