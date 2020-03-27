Texans apprised of State’s current COVID-19  response

Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing at the Texas State Capitol Thursday, Mar. 26, with Texas State Health Commissioner John Hellerstedt and chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The governor began his briefing by updating the state on testing, noting that last week, he said testing should increase by 15,000 per week. He said in the last six days, they were exceeding that. Last Friday, Texas had 2,335 tests. As of today, he said 21,424 tests had been performed.

“We are on a very good trajectory,” Abbott said. “I expect that to increase.”

Last Friday, 95 people tested positive for COVID-19; now over 1,424 have been confirmed.

“With the additional testing that is taking place every single day, that means during the course of the day there will be more people added to those numbers. As a result, there very likely could be even more people testing positive by the end of the business day today (Mar. 26).”

The important fact is, less than 10 percent of the people tested for COVID-19 test positive.

The number of deaths reported has increased as well, from five as of Mar. 20, to the current count of 18 reported.

COVID-19 has now been identified in 90 of the 254 Texas counties, compared with just 39 Texas counties with COVID-19 a week ago.

Abbott said we have 100 patients in hospitals in Texas with COVID-19. “Less than 10% of the people who test positive need to be in a hospital as of this time.” He praised counties and cities for setting up mobile and easy-access testing locations around the state, and thanked private medical centers for helping boost testing.

“Now our goal in this whole testing process is to test as many people as possible, to see those numbers grow and then to see a leveling off of the increase in those numbers in Texas,” he said. “So as we continue to increase testing, the fact is those who test positive will continue to increase.”

Answering a question as to why testing per capita is “way behind other states, and why Texas is not testing as much per capita as other states,” Abbott said, “We are administering every test that we get.” He said the state is using the full capacity of supplies provided by the federal government.

“The federal government has triaged this in a way that prioritizes New York for obvious reasons… California and Washington for obvious reasons. There have been more severe cases in Illinois and Louisiana, and some other states. So the good news is, if you were to look and see where Texas ranks in the number of deaths, we rank like 11th or 12th in the country.”

The federal government is prioritizing states with the highest number of deaths, he added. He said testing will continue to increase. “You can expect that increase to continue because the country’s capabilities of creating and distributing more tests increases rapidly.”

As the state continues to practice social distancing, those numbers will level off, the governor advised. He said people are complying and practicing self-distancing. “All of us have a linked responsibility to live up to the national standard to do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Texas,” Abbott said.

In “quintessential Texas fashion,” the governor remarked, people in Texas are stepping up to help out, volunteer and offer donations. Retired and out of state doctors and nurses are offering up their time and expertise to fight COVID-19.

“We are incredibly grateful to our medical personnel who are on the front lines of this war against the spread of this disease,” Abbott said.

“One of our top priorities is making a good assessment of hospitals. We did a good job in setting standards to open up more bed capacity,” he said. He alluded to a previous executive order he issued to postpone non-essential medical surgeries and waive some licensing regulations to bring recently-closed hospitals back online.

The governor said that there are more than 3,000 beds across Texas that have become available due to that action. In the Dallas region, 1,700 beds are currently available in the event they are needed for COVID-19, and in the Metroplex, Abbott said 2,300+ beds could be utilized.

But Abbott said their job is to be constantly looking forward to the worst-case scenario where we may be. “We don’t want to be in a situation like New York is in right now (with more patients than available beds and ventilators).” He added that he is constantly considering new strategies to free up more beds.

In reply to a question posed, concerning the amount of available ventilators, Abbott said, “We put out a request for information from all hospitals in the state of Texas with regard to ventilator capacity, and we’re getting that information as we speak. Some early information shows that we have some supplies to make sure that we will be able to respond to the immediate need.” His office is working to ensure there is enough for a worst-case scenario.

Of the school situation, Abbott said there will be a national reassessment to see where we are and see what the next steps are. He said the next steps will be guided by advice by Dr. Hellerstedt, the advice of the CDC and all with collaboration from local jurisdictions. The governor said they will “put the safety of students and educators first.”

He remarked that it is impossible to make a decision on when they will be able to open back up. He sees a potential to extend the date.

President Trump granted Abbott’s request for a major disaster declaration Mar. 25, which “frees up a tremendous amount of resources that the state will need and be able to use to respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said.

Texas is doing a very good job in trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, he commented, thanking his fellow Texans again for social distancing. “It is essential that you continue those practices,” Abbott emphasized.