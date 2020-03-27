Victim visited Devine (Comal Co. COVID-19)***

Medina County officials learned Friday, Mar. 27, of another handful of potential cases of COVID-19 here.

In a telephone call Friday afternoon, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart advised the Anvil Herald that the 44-year-old Comal County man who passed away Thursday, Mar. 26, at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin had been in the Devine area a short time before the man became ill.

“He was in Brown Dodge, buying a vehicle,” Schuchart said. “As you know, when you are buying a car, you get pretty close. That salesman now has all the symptoms of having it.

“Here’s what we know, the gentleman who died was there, and there’s at least one employee with all the symptoms, and maybe two more,” Schuchart said.

The Anvil Herald confirmed with Medina County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz in a subsequent phone call that the New Braunfels man had been in Brown Dodge car dealership in Devine 12 days to two weeks ago, purchasing a vehicle. “Since the time (when) the man who passed away – the customer – had been there, (Brown Dodge) has one employee who is ill, that has actually been tested (for COVID-19),” Lutz said.

“They won’t have test results back until probably Monday. The normal (turnaround time) is three to five days,” he said. “I think the test was only done (Thursday).

“In my understanding, there’s a couple of other people that are out of the store sick as well. At this point, they are waiting to get that test result back. To my knowledge, only (the first employee mentioned) has been tested.

“We told (the dealership) the best thing to do, would be to close the dealership, until we get the test results back,” Lutz reported. At the time of the conversation, Lutz said to his knowledge, the dealership remains open. “If that test result comes back positive, we’ll have to look at what’ll have to happen. All of this is a step at a time.”

There is currently no order mandating that a business shut down. “If the health department does an investigation, and in their investigation (they determine) look at the thing and say, ‘Hey, this is a problem,’ then the health authority, which is through Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Region 8, can actually give orders that all those people are required to go home and shelter in place,” Lutz explained.

“They can issue an order to the individuals that says, ‘You must do this.’ We need to make people aware of this, because we are working on it,” Lutz stressed. “We recommended to Brown Dodge that they close temporarily, at least until the test results come back. We can look at it again after that.”

Robert Brown, owner of Brown Dodge in Devine, confirmed that the New Braunfels man did in fact purchase a vehicle from the dealership.

“Yes, you are correct,” he said Friday. “The person did purchase a vehicle from us, did die from (COVID-19), and the people who were involved with (the sale) are the ones who are being quarantined. So far, nothing has shown up. I think we’re going to be okay,” he added.

When asked what kind of precautions he has taken in his store following notification of the exposure, Brown said, “We had it completely sterilized last night – we had a company that specializes in that come in and they completely sterilized the whole store. Of course, if there’s anyone else that’s experiencing any problems – we haven’t had any – we’ll address those as they come up.”

Although advised by Medina County officials to temporarily close the location until the test results are in, to prevent any further spread, Brown said, “The problem is, I can’t close the store. I have an agreement with the manufacturer to stay open. We’re a very minimal crew – we probably don’t have more than 10 people in the store right now.”

Asked whether the manufacturer would understand that, given the fact that a potential exposure did occur in his store amid the pandemic, Brown replied, “Well, they probably would, but it would be a long process, and the time would be passed before I even get an answer.

“In other parts of the country, it’s a lot more serious, and they’re having to deal with those stores that are in a lot more dire straits than we are here Texas.”

In response to a query about what the plan for the dealership is if the employee’s test comes back positive, Brown said, “I don’t know how we’re going to address that, to be truthful.”