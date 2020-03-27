Bogus letter circulating on social media

Friday evening, March 27, the Anvil Herald learned that an altered communication is making its way through the community via social media.

According to Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart, “There is a letter being circulated on social media which is completely false. There are three confirmed Coronavirus cases in Medina County, that’s all.

“The letter inaccurately reports 59 cases. There are no road closures, no store closures, no shelter in place order.

“Please refer only to the Medina County website for information and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for accurate information.

“There are bad actors trying to spread panic and misinformation. This is criminal, will be investigated by the proper authorities and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the judge posted on Facebook, in an effort to head off the false information.

County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz said it appears someone took the original letter issued by the judge and county commissioners this morning and began circulating an altered version of the notification.

There are a total of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. No more.

Residents should continue to monitor the county website, www.medinacountytexas.org and trusted, established news platforms such as the Hondo Anvil Herald to stay abreast of this evolving situation.