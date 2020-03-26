HS sports cancellations: two weeks and counting

Continued concern over the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to the cancellation of everything in the sports world.

Well, not *everything*.

Thomas Waerner of Norway last Wednesday, March 18, crossed the finish line in Nome to win the 47th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Across Alaska. Of course, there’s plenty of social distancing across those 1,000 miles. Take THAT, virus.

But the last sporting events among Texas high schoolers took place on March 13-14, with the stoppage in play taking effect on Monday, March 16.

All schools in Texas, per order of Gov. Greg Abbott, are now closed until at least Friday, April 3. Hondo and neighboring school districts have extended that all the way to Friday, April 24. And from the University Interscholastic League, the ban on all competitions has been extended from Sunday, March 29 all the way through Sunday, May 3.

Posted schedules show that the regular season for every high school sport will be finished by that date. This means that, for all affected sports – baseball, softball, tennis, track, golf, and even boys’ basketball, (because everything stopped while the boys’ state tournament was taking place) – completely new methods of figuring out postseason qualifiers will have to be devised. Soccer, in theory, could simply begin the postseason, as that sport had only about one week remaining in the district schedule. Medina Valley is the only local school with a soccer program. Playoff dates, along with state tournaments and meets for spring sports, would have to be pushed back, probably well into the summer months.

And all of that is assuming that everything will, in fact, be a go by Monday, May 4. Plus – it assumes the UIL will proceed with postseason scheduling.

Here is a list of known athletic events at area schools which have been canceled for the coming week….

HONDO

Baseball: 3/27, JV/V @ Crystal City; 3/31, JV/V vs. Pearsall.

Softball: 3/27, JV/V, @ Crystal City; 3/31, JV/V vs. Pearsall.

Track: 3/26, HS in Owl Relays, Hondo; 3/27, JH District meet @ Pearsall; 4/1 & 4/2, HS, 29-4A meet @ Crystal City.

Tennis: 3/25 & 3/26, 29-4A tourney @ Uvalde

Golf: 3/30 & 3/31, 29-4A tourney @ Uvalde.

D’HANIS

Baseball: 3/27, vs. Charlotte; 3/31, vs. Knippa

Softball: 3/27, @ Carrizo Springs; 3/31, vs. Knippa.

Track: 3/26, HS, @ Hondo; 4/1, HS, 31-A meet @ Leakey.

Tennis: 3/27 & 3/28, HS @ Uvalde; 4/2, JH, district tourney @ Uvalde.

Golf: no events scheduled.

MEDINA VALLEY

Soccer: 3/26 - 3/28, bi-district playoff round; 3/30 & 3/31, area playoff round.

Baseball: 3/27, JV/V vs. Floresville; 3/31, JV/V @ Southside.

Softball: 3/26 & 3/28, JV, at Steele Tourney; 3/27, JV/V @ Uvalde; 3/30, V @ Incarnate Word.

Track: 3/28, JV/V in MV meet; 4/1 & 4/2, JV/V @ District 28-5A meet, Floresville.

Tennis: 3/26, JV in MV tourney; 3/27, V in MV tourney; 4/2 & 4/3, JV, V @ District tourney

Golf: 3/30 & 3/31, boys @ District tourney, Bandera.

SABINAL

Baseball: 3/27, vs. La Pryor; 3/31, at Brackett

Softball: 3/27, @ La Pryor; 3/31, at Brackett.

Track: 3/26, HS @ Hondo; 3/26, JH @ Charlotte; 4/2, HS, @ District meet, La Pryor.

Tennis: 3/27, HS @ Uvalde.