Elections postponed

Runoff elections moved to July by order of governor;

City, HISD balloting delayed until November

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation late last week, postponing the runoff primary election until Tuesday, July 14. The runoff election was originally scheduled for May 26, but has been delayed due to the state’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The postponement of this election serves to help fulfill the governor’s recent executive orders mandating certain obligation for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing.

Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others, possibly threatening the health and safety of many Texans.

Early voting for the postponed runoff primary election will begin Monday, July 6.

In the City of Hondo election, previously set for May 2, Medina County Elections Administrator Lupe Torres said Monday, “I’m waiting to hear from the City as to how they are going to proceed. They are looking to suspend them until November.”

When asked if the city election could be held in conjunction with the July primary runoff, Torres responded, “I have already put a word to SOS (the secretary of state’s office), but they are supposed to be suspended to the next election cycle, which is November.”

The postponement will also apply to the Hondo Independent School District’s election, also originally set for May 2.

Nov. 3 is the date of the general election.