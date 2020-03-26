COVID-19 cases reach 3 here in Medina County

Thursday (Mar. 26), Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart’s administrative assistant, Jennifer Adlong, advised the Anvil Herald that additional cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) are attributed to Medina County.

Her email stated, “County officials wanted you to be aware that two (2) more cases have been confirmed in Medina County, making a total of three (3) cases. These two additional cases are being investigated by DSHS and as additional information becomes available, we will share.”

When contacted by phone, Adlong said there was no report of how the two patients had contracted the virus. As the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) Privacy Rule protects all “individually identifiable health information,” details about the two will not be released, other than perhaps age and sex.

In the area

Uvalde County reported its first case Wednesday (Mar. 25), after a patient sought care at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. According to a post on the Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page, “First positive case of COVID-19 (was confirmed) in Uvalde County. The individual is a male in his 30s and was transferred to a hospital in San Antonio. The case appears to be travel-related. Local and State health teams are tracking the person’s contacts to reduce further spread.”