Area schools closed for another month Classrooms shut down till April 24 at the earliest

In the latest wave of updates on the coronavirus and its effect on area schools, another announcement came out Tuesday.

Now, all schools in Medina County – including Hondo, Medina Valley, D’Hanis, Natalia, Lytle, and Devine (Sabinal, in Uvalde County, will make an announcement next week) – have all announced that they will remain closed through at least Friday, April 24.

As recently as Friday, most area schools had extended their closures through April 3, but the need arose to add three more weeks by Tuesday of this week.

Most of the school districts in Bexar County are reportedly doing the same.

In a letter to the district on Tuesday, D’Hanis ISD Superintendent Gary Patterson, wrote, “This continues to be a terrible disruption to daily living everywhere. Our top priority has been, and will continue to be, the safety of our students, staff and families. We must all be both diligent and vigilant as we fight against contracting and spreading this disease.”

All schools will continue to employ distance learning methods at their campuses.

In the Hondo ISD, the next distribution of assignment packets will take place on Monday, March 30, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At Meyer Elementary, last names beginning A-H will go into a drive-thru lane on Avenue Q, and last names, I-Z on 24th Street.

For both Woolls Intermediate and McDowell Middle School, the drive-thru lanes will run along Ave. Q.

All students with schoolwork ready to turn in are encouraged to do so at that time.

Most HHS students have been receiving their instructional material via email.

All area districts have similar methods established for picking up assignments. Please consult the school’s website for further information.