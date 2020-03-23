Local disaster declaration extended 30 days

Hondo City Council held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon, March 19, to extend the city’s health disaster area declaration to address the issue of helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The action consisted of extending the original seven-day local health disaster declaration by Mayor Jim Danner to 30 days and adding new restrictions on restaurant dining, visiting of nursing homes and group gathering sizes.

The emergency declaration asks restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and serve take-out or drive-through customers only. It also limits the congregation of people in groups to 10, including in city parks.

Grocery stores, banks, fast food restaurants, convenience stores, fuel stations, and certain other stores will be deemed essential business and will remain open to do business as usual, albeit perhaps with modified store hours.

“On March 16, I had a proclamation issued with a declaration pertaining to what had happened up to the date,” said Mayor Danner.

However, Danner said a lot has changed since that date.

“Today, many things changed,” he said on what was day 4 of the first declaration. “First of all, it was good for only seven days. It will be up to council to extend that proclamation declaration if they so wish. At the end of that period, council has to agree to extend it further than that. According to our City Attorney, 90 days is pretty much the limit, even though I see some cities do it for an indefinite period of time.”

In the March 16 declaration, there was no restriction on restaurants and other retail businesses, but that will change, noted Danner.

“Today, the Governor (Greg Abbott) issued an order for the whole state of Texas, that all restaurants, effective Friday (March 20) at midnight, would cease serving food in their dining areas,” said the mayor of the 14-day state order. “They are allowed to continue selling take-out food.”

Naturally, said Danner, Hondo’s declaration would have to include restrictions on in-restaurant dining.

“Also the Governor said today that he is limited gatherings in the state to 10 people or fewer,” said the mayor, noting the previous declaration limit was 50 people. “We will, after today, limit gatherings to 10. Again, that is for a 14-day period.

“But I don’t think the Governor will change either one of these orders at the end of 14 days because this particular situation is going to continue for a while, unfortunately,” he added. “Meanwhile, your city will do the best it can.”

Danner noted the Governor’s disaster order gave permission for all cities and counties in the State of Texas to delay their elections from May 2 to Nov. 3.

Medina County Commissioners Court was to take up the issue of extending the election date at its March 26 meeting, according to Danner.

“We have to follow what they do regarding postponing elections,” said the Mayor, “because they are the ones who run the election administration office and run our elections. I anticipate they will order all elections to be extended to Nov. 3.”

“City Council will have to meet sometime afterwards and make our order regarding postponing the election,” he added.

Meanwhile, the city has already cancelled its upcoming second regular council meeting of the month, scheduled for Monday, Mar. 23.

“We are going to be very fluid with how we handle our meetings, from the standpoint of holding special meetings or whatever we have to do to move forward,” said Danner, noting teleconferenced council meetings are a probability in the future.

“I think we should do the disaster declaration every 30 days,” suggested Place 5 Councilman Johnny Villa of the 90-day maximum. “Make it for 30 days and then, if we have to, extend it.”

“That is probably a good idea,” said Danner. “Events are changing nearly every hour. Council will have to be very flexible.”

“We could do a 30-day declaration or could even come back sooner, if need be,” agreed Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long. “I agree with what Johnny said.”

“For the record, you probably need to clarify that you are going to follow the Governor’s recommendation of in-restaurant dining being closed, and no gatherings larger than 10,” added City Manager Kim Davis. “Currently, your declaration doesn’t have that.”

“How do we enforce the restriction on in-restaurant dining?”asked Villa.

“I think the restaurants will go ahead and comply with the closure,” said Danner. “I don’t anticipate a problem.”

Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly asked about enforcing the restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people in city parks.

“In our management declaration, we have already closed all city parks,” said Danner. “We can’t stop people from having picnics. But we can stop gatherings over 10.”

“I would hope whatever enforcement we have would be friendly,” he added.

“I just hope people realize we are only doing this for their own health and safety,” said Villa.

“This is a fluid situation,” said Davis. “At this point, things are changing minute by minute. And we are trying to be as flexible as we can—to keep providing services to citizens and also to make sure that we provide a safe environment. If we are having to send police officers out, then we are potentially exposing them to risk.”

Hondo PD can’t be expected to show up at every gathering over 10 in their PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment), according to Davis, who hopes for community cooperation.

“We are purchasing PPEs to keep officers safe from thes virus and to keep first responders on the street,” she said.

“I think we should not close parks but only limit gatherings to 10,” said Long. “Let’s leave our parks open.”

“I think it really important for the community to understand this is the time to take a lot of responsibility,” said McAnelly. “We can do things as a city and as a state, but it is a time for the public at-large to step up and be responsible.”

“We are being proactive and careful,” said Danner. “Some of the things I, and a lot of people, don’t like. It’s only for the safety of our citizens.”

Councilwoman Long offered the motion to extend the local health disaster declaration by 30 days, prohibiting in-restaurant dining and limiting the gathering of people in groups to no more than 10, while leaving city parks open. The motion passed unanimously after being seconded by Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela.

Additional details and exact wording of the declaration orders are as follows:

• Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus, and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, the declaration includes the following, effective at 11:59 p.m. on March 20, 2020 and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 19, 2020.

• Order No. 1 - Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

• Order No. 2 - In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor of Texas and the CDC, there will be no eating and drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed.

• Order No. 3 - In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor of Texas and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

• Order No. 4 - In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor of Texas and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close.

The declaration does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks, and banks, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. This declaration does not mandate sheltering in place. Government entities and businesses will continue providing essential services. For offices and workplaces that remain open, employees should practice social distancing, good hygiene and, where feasible, work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation from COVID-19. The more that people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this declaration will expire.