Council updated on changes related to virus

The second half of Hondo City Council’s emergency meeting last Thursday, March 19, consisted of an update from City Manager Kim Davis on the city’s proactive response to the novel coronavirus infectious outbreak of COVID-19, which has been defined as a pandemic by the World Health Organization and resulted in national, state and local health emergency declarations.

“The library and the recreation center were the first facilities we opted to close,” Davis told council, noting library services are still available online and wifi is available in the parking lot. “The library staff is still working. They can help with questions, like how to download an E-book.”

Davis said the Hondo Public Library is also undergoing a deep cleaning to remove any bacteria and/or viruses from surfaces.

“We also opted to close the community center, the rec center and city parks #1, #2 and #3 to reservations,” she said, noting that those with park reservations will be offered full refunds or to reschedule.

The next topic was City Hall, where the lobby will close but operations will not shut down.

“We felt it was necessary to do something to protect the customers coming in and our staff from exposure,” said Davis. “Effective at 5 p.m. on March 18, we closed the lobby of city hall. We will be taking all our customers at the drive-thru window.”

Davis said her city hall staff would be divided in two and will maintain “social distancing” to increase safety. Chief of Police Brian Valenzuela and Lt. Rick Garza will also split up, one in the old downtown police station and one in the new police facility at the airport.

“If someone becomes exposed, then only half of the staff is exposed and the other half can come in and be split again,” said the city manager. “That ensures we are able to continue to provide services to the community.

“Municipal Court will be postponed indefinitely,” said Davis. “That again, was by the Governor’s office.”

There are options to pay your utility bill online or by telephone, noted the City Manager. “We know that at times it is an inconvenience to our customers, we have had lines at the windows.”

Davis also told council the same information on payment options and every facility closure and operations modification, including COVID-19 updates, were posted on the city’s website and Facebook page.

Regarding the city’s Animal Control Shelter, Davis said all adoptions would be halted.

“We will still be working to place animals in rescues,” she said. “We won’t be taking owner surrenders. They will still have a quarantine cage open in case there is a dog bite or something. Again, we are going to split up our two Animal Control Officers, with each person being on one week and then off the next week. Again, the strategy is not to have a shortage of staff.”

Davis said she also worked with HPD Chief Valenzuela and HPD Lt. Garza, the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator, about dividing all senior staff to protect employees and ensure the continued delivery of city services.

The HPD and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, said Davis, agreed to work in unison helping ensure compliance with the disaster declaration and to ensure there is no interruption in law enforcement services locally.

Davis also said she is in daily direct contact with Hondo Independent School District and Medina Regional Hospital.

“We are, again, working hand-in-hand with the sheriff’s department and the county,” she said. “We participate every day, between 4 and 5 p.m., on a call with the county to receive the latest updates.”

Regarding Public Works, Davis said the department employees would be working split shifts, and a six-day week with extended hours, Monday through Saturday. Their schedule should ensure there is no interruption in services and protects staff.

“If someone has a question regarding code or development services, they can either do it by telephone, email, Skype or FaceTime,” said Davis. “If we need to receive plans or permits, again, those things will go through the drive-thru window at city hall. There won’t be an interruption in services, which is a nice thing.”

“Our move into the new police building couldn’t have happened at a better time,” said Davis. “The chief and the lieutenant won’t responding to the same calls and will practice social distancing.

“They will not be allowing people to come into the back of the facility,” she added. “They both have glass barriers. Again, that is to stop the spread of the virus. They have already ordered PPEs and respirators.

“Non-emergency calls will be handled over the phone. This is not just the policy of the HPD, it’s what the MCSO is doing too.”

Davis also told council the South Texas Regional Airport Terminal Building has been closed to anyone who is not a pilot. Airport staff will also be split into two groups and two separate offices to increase safety. Full service gas fill-ups will no longer be provided to general aviation tenants, who will be required to do self-service fueling at this time.

The city manager also noted that Southwest Texas Junior College, which teaches classes at South Texas Regional Training Center, has suspended all classes, including the new welding program. STRTC will stay open, though, for Work Force Solutions.

“Workforce Solutions Alamo is an important entity for a lot of people being displaced from their jobs,” said Davis. “We are keeping that building open for Work Force Solution and their customers. The staffing there, again, will be alternating.”

“We do have some good news,” she said. “Solid waste services will continue to function as normal. There has been no reduction or any discussion of reduction in solid waste pickup. Republic Services is still well-staffed, and they have seen an uptick in the amount of garbage being picked up.”

“Because of health risk concerns, they are going to temporarily stop the recycling at their airport drop point,” she noted.

Davis said the city’s Edwards Aquifer water, provided by the city water system, Yancey Water and other local water systems have been unaffected by the virus and encouraged people not to purchase bottled water if they didn’t really need it.

“I know there is lot of panic right now with people stockpiling water,” she said. “We want to reassure you that our skilled team is keeping our water disinfected. There are no issues with our public water system and drinking water. You have safe drinking water at home.”

Another thing Davis wanted to share with council was that the city will be paying all city employees through the entire emergency process.

“We have one gentleman city employee who had unfortunate timing and ended up in New York in a hot spot on vacation to visit his daughter,” said the city manager. “When he comes back, he is going to have to do a mandated 14-day quarantine. We are giving him administrative leave for that. We don’t feel this is something that is an employee’s fault. And, our employees are our greatest resource.

“A lot of these decisions are about providing stellar customer service while protecting our employees to the best of our ability,” she added.

Davis also noted the city’s April 4 Heritage Festival and Hangar Dance along with the and Airstrip Attack drag races the same weekend have been postponed until Sept. 5-6.

“Those activities have been moved to Labor Day Weekend,” she said. “We worked with the race promoter. He was very happy to be accommodated and postponed.”

Davis thanked council for showing community leadership on containing any possible spread of COVID-19 and allowing her to be proactive.

“I know a lot of people are not as caught up to where we are right now,” she said. “We appreciate your giving us the liberty to put this plan together to keep everybody safe.”

In response to numerous questions he said he had received, Mayor Danner asked to conclude the meeting by addressing the power of state and local governments to exercise emergency powers.

“The State of Texas Emergency Act of 1975 gave these powers to the Governor, County Judges and Mayors to issues these type of proclamations and declarations,” he said. “So, it is not something that we or the Governor are doing on our own.”

“I want to thank the public for being receptive and cooperative,” added Danner. “I really feel for some of the businesses, some of the restaurants. But everybody has been understanding and cooperative. From the city standpoint, we appreciate that very much."