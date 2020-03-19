Virus cancellations make for a quiet sports week

Well that escalated quickly.

And the escalation doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Everything seemed to be on a “proceed with caution” basis as of last Tuesday, but starting Wednesday, March 11, with the NBA’s announcement that it would be suspending its season indefinitely, mass confusion has broken loose – and total boredom has set in – around the sports world.

Concern over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has delivered a long-term knockout punch, ranging from professional sports, to the NCAA, to the UIL, all the way to Little League Baseball.

But amid the cancellation of March Madness, the Men’s and Women’s College World Series, and the postponement of the NBA and MLB seasons, there is the suspension of high school sports.

On Friday, the University Interscholastic League announced that all scheduled sporting events would be put on hold, beginning Monday, March 16, and lasting through Sunday, March 29.

On Friday, March 13, which was the last day of Spring Break for Hondo and other area school districts, the HISD announced that it would be closing schools for the following (current) week. The school closure was later extended to Friday, March 27. Medina Valley ISD has announced it will now be closed through Friday, April 3.

When Monday rolled around, the UIL added “rehearsals, practices and workouts” to the list. This means that between now and March 30, at the very earliest, all sporting events, academic and music competitions, and any practices related to those events, are suspended.

Later during that two-week period of suspension, the UIL will reevaluate to determine its course of action going forward.

If the ban on sporting activities is lifted by the UIL on March 30, then, for Hondo’s District 29-4A at least, the schedules for all sports were redrawn by the district’s athletic directors at a Monday meeting in Pearsall.

Should the ban not be lifted by the designated date, the waiting game would have to continue before postseason competition – i.e., baseball and softball playoffs; district, regional and state meets for track, tennis and golf – can take place.

Hondo Athletic Director Brett Ratliff sent a video to HISD athletes via Twitter, later shared to Facebook, announcing the start of the Owl Nation Challenge.

“You’re going to get your schoolwork done,” he said. “You’re going to get your workouts in, and post videos of your workouts on Twitter. We want to make sure you’re doing something, that you’re working hard and taking care of your business. We’re in this together, and we’re going to get better.”

He said that a prize would be awarded to the student-athlete sharing the most workout videos during the down time.

Here is a list, so far, of known athletic events which have been canceled or postponed at area schools.

HONDO

Baseball: 3/17, JV/V @ Saint Mary’s Hall; 3/20, JV/V @ Bandera; 3/21, JV district tourney @ Pearsall; 3/24, JV/V vs. Carrizo Springs; 3/27, JV/V @ Crystal City.

Softball: 3/17, JV/V, @ Devine; 3/24, JV/V vs. Carrizo Springs; 3/27, JV/V, @ Crystal City.

Track: 3/19, JH @ Devine; 3/21, HS @ Devine; 3/26, HS in Owl Relays, Hondo; 3/27, JH District meet @ Pearsall.

Tennis: 3/19 & 3/21, JV @ Fredericksburg; 3/20 & 3/21, Varsity @ Uvalde; 3/25 & 3/26, District meet @ Uvalde, tentatively postponed until 4/16 & 4/17.

Golf: 3/17, boys @ Devine; 3/23, girls @ Fredericksburg; 3/25, boys @ Fred’sburg.

D’HANIS

Baseball: 3/17, vs. Lytle; 3/20, vs. La Pryor; 3/24, @ Lytle; 3/27, vs. Charlotte.

Softball: 3/17, @ Natalia; 3/20, vs. Knippa; 3/24, vs. Medina; 3/27, @ Carrizo Springs.

Track: 3/21, @ Devine; 3/26, @ Hondo.

Tennis: 3/16, JH @ Knippa; 3/19, HS @ Uvalde; 3/25, JH @ Knippa; 3/27 & 3/28, HS @ Uvalde.

Golf: 3/17, @ Castroville; 3/25, district tourney @ Castroville.

MEDINA VALLEY

Baseball: 3/18, @ Harlan; 3/20, vs. Winn; 3/24, @ Somerset; 3/27, vs. Floresville.

Softball: 3/17, @ Somerset; 3/20, vs. Floresville; 3/24, @ Southside; 3/27, @ Uvalde.

Track: 3/20, @ NISD meet, SA; 3/28, in MV meet.

Tennis: 3/19-3/21, JV/V @ Fredericksburg; 3/26, JV, in MV tourney; 3/27, V in MV tourney

Golf: 3/17, girls @ Uvalde; 3/20 & 3/21, boys @ Uvalde; 3/23 & 3/24, girls @ district, Bandera.

SABINAL

Baseball: 3/17, @ Dilley; 3/20, vs. Natalia; 3/24, @ Charlotte; 3/27, vs. La Pryor.

Softball: 3/17, @ Jourdanton; 3/20, vs. Brackett; 3/24, vs. Center Point; 3/27, @ La Pryor.

Track: 3/19, JH @ Devine; 3/21, HS @ Devine; 3/26, HS @ Hondo; 3/26, JH @ Charlotte.

Tennis: 3/16, JH vs. Medina; 3/19, HS @ Knippa; 3/25 JH, district meet in Sabinal; 3/27, HS @ Uvalde.