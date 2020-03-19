HISD campuses closed next week, too Plans outlined for instruction, meal distribution

Hondo ISD’s closure, related to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), will be extended for an additional week.

Dr. A’Lann Truelock, the district’s superintendent, announced Monday evening at the HISD Board of Trustees meeting, that students would not be required to report to school during the week of March 23-27. This is in addition to the current week, March 16-20, which followed the district’s Spring Break of March 9-13.

“We are having daily superintendent briefings from the Texas Education Agency (TEA),” said Dr. Truelock, “and they’ve encouraged everyone to extend the time out of school. So the HISD will be out next week as well.”

More info was sent out Tuesday on the district’s Hootline, an email message service of the HISD.

“As the guidelines for safe gatherings are changing daily,” her message read, “we understand that proactive measures are superior to reactive measures in terms of controlling the number of new cases.

“Hondo ISD is extending the current school closure to include the following week as well, March 23-27, to help prevent possible exposure to students, staff and the community. Further, the UIL has prohibited any sports or extracurricular activities, practice, or events through March 29.”

While the school campuses will be closed until at least the end of next week, she stressed that this should not be interpreted as a school holiday.

“This is not an extension of Spring Break,” she told the board on Monday. “We do not make this decision lightly. This is unprecedented. We’ve never dealt with something like this, and hopefully never will again.”

Distribution of instructional material

Faculty at each HISD campus met on Monday to devise their plan of action for the near future.

On Wednesday of this week, teachers at Hondo High School sent out lesson plans via the internet, plus instructions for picking up offline resources.

Students at McDowell Middle School, Woolls Intermediate and Meyer Elementary, and those without access to the internet were to stop by their campus to pick up their lesson plans for the coming week. Each campus had a drive-thru set up to deliver packets, so that no one had to get out of their cars.

For any students who had not picked up their packets by midday Wednesday, the district was planning to hand-deliver the material to the students’ residences, beginning that afternoon.

All lesson packets are customized for the individual student. The district will relay information regarding distribution of future lesson plans, as needed, through Hootline messages.

To-go breakfast, lunch

available at Woolls

During the current school closure, the HISD will be providing meals for students.

All meals will be available at Woolls Intermediate, where there will be a drive-thru line. To-go meals will also be available to recipients who are on foot.

Any students enrolled in an HISD school, including those enrolled in a school program for the mentally or physically disabled, are eligible to receive free meals.

Any child receiving a free meal must be present to receive the free meals, and may receive only one breakfast and one lunch per day.

Breakfast (consisting of pastry, fruit, milk) will be distributed from 7:30 to 8:30 each weekday morning while school is not in session. Lunch (meat or alternative, vegetable, grain, fruit, milk), will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weekdays.

Teachers will be paid

The board voted on two action items Monday, one of which was a very important technicality.

A resolution needed to be adopted by the trustees, authorizing the district to continue to pay its teachers during the current emergency period, which essentially amounts to a work stoppage. It passed unanimously.