Grocery perseveres in crisis

A column of shoppers lines the front of H-E-B early Tuesday morning before the store opened, hoping to find what they need inside.





A patient but anxious line of people awaited the 8 a.m. opening of H-E-B Tuesday morning, as others had done on the previous day. As the doors opened, Store Director Charles Wehe and another H-E-B partner greeted shoppers who entered the store and headed straight to the bathroom tissue aisle, as well as to the milk and bottled water shelves. Disinfectant wipes were another popular item.

Wehe said people have been really polite and respectful, and he’s seen no altercations between shoppers. In fact, he expressed his gratitude for the many customers who’ve complimented the store’s partners, as the employees are called, telling them they are doing a good job in difficult times.

“We’ve been letting them in ten at a time, trying to keep everything organized,” he explained. “I try to tell them what we have – we want to be up front – if they’re waiting for milk and eggs, and we’re out, we tell ‘em, ‘They’re not here.’

“Right now, we’re totally out of fresh meat, but we’ll get it this morning,” he assured. “People just need to calm down,” he advised. “Look at the line for toilet paper – that’s what most of them are coming in for, and COVID-19 has nothing to do with toilet paper!

“One lady told me this morning, ‘We’re afraid we’re going to be stranded for 14 days.’ But, do you really need a whole roomful of toilet paper? Yeah, you’ve got to be prepared, I’d be foolish to not tell people to be prepared. How much do you need?

“I think it’s going as good as it can. H-E-B’s working very hard and I’m proud of our company, all the things they’re doing. (Changing the operating hours) has really helped us out a lot,” he added. “People can get some rest, we can get our trucks (unloaded) out here before the onslaught.

“I will say this about Hondo – Hondo’s been very good. I’ve seen pictures (of other stores). We’ve had nothing like that.

“No, I think (our customers) are empathetic, they feel for us. I hear it all the time, ‘Man, you guys are doing a good job,’ ‘Hang in there,’ stuff like that,” he said appreciatively. “That’s good to know, and it makes us all feel good.

“We are working real hard, so it’s good to hear,” Wehe added.

Walking through the store, there were several shelves with signs noting purchase limits on such things as rice, packaged dinners, hand sanitizer, and more. Many of the produce bins are mostly empty – all I wanted was one potato, but there were none to be found. Fortunately, I was able to snag a box of mashed potato flakes – they’ll do in a pinch. I’ll use some of the powdered milk my husband suggested I buy two weeks ago, as he foresaw the run there would be on milk.

The produce I am able to find is fresh and good, so I will make do – nothing wrong with a little variety, right?

Wehe is right, everybody just needs to calm down. The trucks are running, supplies are getting through. If people will just purchase what they need for themselves and their families without hoarding, the community will get through this thing and we can be proud of how we handled ourselves during what has become a crisis.