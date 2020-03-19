County reports first case of COVID-19

Medina County reported the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in a county resident. The resident is a 57-year-old female who recently returned from travel abroad and immediately self-isolated. She is currently quarantined in a Bexar County hospital.

As a result of her self-isolation, it appears there has been no community exposure. There has been no exposure to local businesses or local health care facilities.

For latest information on COVID-19 visit Medina County’s webpage at medinacountytexas.org for links to CDC, DSHS and the Medina County Health Unit.

“I’m super glad we’re not having to trace anything,” said Medina County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, BSN, said of the case. She noted that the woman did exactly the right thing – she didn’t go to Medina Regional Hospital and did not use county EMS. As a result, no one had to be quarantined at the hospital or with EMS. The resident didn’t go out in the public either, so there was no need to track where she’d been or who might have come in contact with her.

What can you do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue – wash your hands.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing the severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them to do during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.