Changing schedules? Let us know

The Hondo Anvil Herald would like to hear from you.

If you are in business here in the area, and are faced with changed schedules or policies because of the coronavirus outbreak, call us.

In the coming weeks, we’d like to publish a list of affected businesses, with updated hours, just so our readership can try to keep up.

Things are changing rapidly – sometimes on an hourly basis – so we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.

We can be reached via email at anvil@hondo.net, or call us at (830) 426-3346.