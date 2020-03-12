Local resources prepared for Coronavirus; MHS partners with local, state health officials

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a novel (new) strain of the usual coronavirus seen seasonally. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the immediate risk to the American public is low at this time, the CDC also said the U.S. should prepare for possible disruptions to daily life.

Medina Healthcare System, in collaboration with the county and state health authorities, is working tirelessly to ensure our community is prepared for not only the current state of the virus, but also any future spread of COVID-19 throughout our community.

Overall preparedness efforts include reinforcing appropriate infection prevention protocols, helping to ensure we have needed supplies and equipment, and staffing contingency plans.

“We know the community is looking at us to keep them safe and healthy. We have comprehensive safety measures in place to ensure a safe work environment for our staff and safe hospital for our patients and visitors during this high alert,” Janice Simons, CEO of Medina Healthcare System said Friday. “We have an Infection Prevention Department and senior leaders who are working with the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council and our partner, Methodist Healthcare, to further discuss preparedness within the hospital setting and community.

“In addition, Medina Healthcare System’s partnership with Methodist Healthcare system allows us access to HealthTrust – a large medical supply group that can supply necessary personal protective equipment to our staff,” added Simons.

In the event Medina Healthcare System would admit a patient who tests positive with COVID-19, the hospital is equipped with a negative-pressure room and its staff has been properly trained in emergency management situations, with an escalation plan that calls for appropriate resources, as needed. CDC guidelines are also being followed for preparedness.

Medina County and surrounding areas have a low immediate health risk from COVID-19; the virus’ overall mortality rate is lower than the influenza. “We need to remind our community that this hospital treats patients every day with far more dangerous and deadly respiratory illnesses such as influenza, which has already caused 19 million illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths this season in the U.S. alone,” noted Matt Windrow, MD, chief of staff for Medina Healthcare System.

The community can protect their own health by remembering those actions that they should always take:

• avoid close contact with people who are sick;

•` avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• stay home when you are sick;

• cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue;

• practice good hand hygiene by washing hands often, using either soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for at least 20 seconds;

• clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces

• follow all guidance on appropriate Personal Protective Equipment use for all patients; and

• engage with Infection Prevention early, if there are any questions.

More information is available at CDC’s COVID-19 page, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or contact Department of State Health Services Coronavirus Call Center at 1-877-570-9779.