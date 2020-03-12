D’Hanis Pride Band makes school history at UIL 1A event

D’Hanis Pride Band students and director Chris Castro are all smiles after earning two Division 1 ratings at the concert and sightreading contest – rounding out year with their first-ever sweepstakes award.

D’Hanis Pride Band finished one for the record books March 3, at the UIL 1A concert and sight-reading contest at Pleasanton High School. Commenting on his students’ success, D’Hanis ISD’s band director Chris Castro said, “I am so proud of all the band students. They gave 100 percent. The kids are awesome (which) makes teaching them a truly beautiful and rewarding time.”

According to Castro, at the spring evaluation, bands do not compete against each other. They perform before a panel of judges whose ratings are based on performance.

Last Tuesday on stage, 20 DHS band members scored a first division rating – the highest possible – from all three judges for students’ performance of prepared selections: “March of the Irish Guard,” by James D. Ployhar; “Phantom Ship,” by Del Borgo; and “Crusade,” by Gassi.

In the sight-reading portion of the event, the band director has seven minutes to explain the music before students perform a musical selection they have never seen before. This, too, also yielded a first division for the band.

The ratings earned March 3, along with the band’s first division score earned at the fall 2019 marching contest, combined to give them sweepstakes.