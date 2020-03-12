Candidate citizenship requirements tightened

Hondo City Council on Monday took steps to ensure candidates for city council office are actual citizens of Hondo with a primary residence inside the city limits.

The original proposal by Mayor Jim Danner was to require two forms of identification, instead of just the one currently required. Council, however, opted to adopt a more strict residence confirmation criteria, similar to that used by the City of San Antonio, and require four forms of identification to establish residency.

“This particular ordinance has no effect whatsoever on the election this year,” said Danner introducing the item. “Over the last five years or so, this has come up several times. Rumors pertaining to candidates for public office, as to whether they live in this town or don’t live in the town. So I reached out to our attorney, Frank Garza, and asked him what he thought.

“He said the City of San Antonio recently adopted an ordinance requiring that when a candidate submits their application for candidacy, they must provide the following: a property tax bill showing the address and the name of the candidate, a utility bill showing the address and name of the candidate, a drivers license showing their address, and a voter registration card.

“Based on the fact we have had discussions about this in the community over the last few years,” Danner continued, “I asked our attorney to prepare an ordinance for future elections for the city to require proof of residency utilizing at least two of the following documents: a valid Medina County voter registration certificate, a lease or deed to a current residence, a tax bill, a 12-month old utility bill and current utility bill, a bank statement 12 months old and a current one, a government check, an original paycheck or other current government-issued document with name and address.

“Right now, we just require one ID for the application for candidacy,” he added. “And that is a voter registrations card. Obviously, in some people’s minds in the community, that is not sufficient.”

“Two is the key word,” said Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela.

“Two of these seven,” agreed Danner.

“This says valid Medina County voter registration certificate,” said Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly of Danner’s proposed residency confirmation documents. “I wonder if we could add that it needs to show a physical residential address within the city limits?”

“Residency is already a requirement,” said City Attorney Jessie Lopez. “If the address is not within the city, that makes them ineligible.”

“This didn’t just start,” said Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres of candidate residency questions. “This started about 10 years ago. That is when we started hearing concerns expressed by the public. What can we do?”

“All we are allowed to do is verify the voter’s registration card with the Medina County Elections Office,” said City Manager Kim Davis. “In an example I gave the mayor, my daughter is off at college but her primary address is still in Hondo. She is a registered voter in Medina County. If she filed for office, she would still look like an eligible candidate to run for office here, even though she currently lives in Denton.

“We are not the only city that wrestles with this,” added Davis. “And this came up during our charter review.”

“Maybe we need to verify more than two forms of identification,” said Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long.

Danner said he liked the four forms of ID the City of San Antonio used to confirm residency, which are 1) a property tax bill showing payment, 2) a utility bill with the name of candidate, 3) a driver’s license with the candidate’s address, and 4) a voters registration card.

“I like those four too,” said McAnelly.

“It (residency) has become an issue,” said Davis. “I had somebody in my office the other day again bringing this issue up. It’s up to residents to challenge residency. It is not up to me or anyone sitting on this dais. Our attorney has emphasized that multiple times. The only way to tighten it up is to change the ordinance to require more documentation.”

Councilman McAnelly offered a motion to require four forms of identification to confirm city residence, similar to the City of San Antonio requirements. The motion passed unanimously after a second from Councilman Vela.