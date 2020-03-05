Trump, Biden big winners locally; Neuman, Tschirhart survive opposition



In the 2020 Primary Election held on Super Tuesday, March 3 (and through early voting opportunities), Medina County followed voters across the state in selecting as their presidential nominees incumbent President Donald J. Trump (Republican) and candidate Joseph R. Biden (Democrat). To see how our county votes tallied, view the election chart page 7A .

For U.S. Senator, incumbent John Cornyn (Rep) won his party’s nomination. Democrats Mary ‘MJ’ Hegar and Royce West will face each other again in a runoff election scheduled for May 26, with Early Voting set for May 18-22.

Republican candidates for U.S. Representative (Dist. 23) Raul Reyes and Tony Gonzales failed to secure the needed percentage for the nomination, so they, too, will be on the runoff ballot in May. Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones prevailed and will be on the November ballot.

In the race for Railroad Commissioner, James ‘Jim’ Wright slipped past incumbent Ryan Sitton to attain the Republican nomination. A runoff between Roberto R. ‘Beto’ Alonzo and Chrysta Castañeda will determine the Democrats’ choice for November.

Current State Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht (Rep) was unopposed and will face Amy Clark Meachum (Dem) Nov. 3.

Supreme Court Justice Jane Bland (Rep) Place 6, appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to fill an unexpired term, will vie with Kathy Cheng, who won the Democrat nomination.

Staci Williams (Dem) will challenge incumbent Justice Jeff Boyd, (Rep), for Supreme Court, Place 7, in the fall.

In the contest for Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8, sitting Justice Brett Busby (Rep) will be opposed by Gisela D. Triana, who won the Democrat nomination.

For Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals:

Place 3 - Statewide, current Justice Bert Richardson (Rep) prevailed over challenger Gina Parker, although Parker had more votes in Medina County. Democrat candidate Elizabeth Davis Frizell succeeded in gaining her party’s nomination.

Place 4 - Current Justice Kevin Patrick Yeary had no Republican challenger. Tina Clinton (Dem) will be on the ballot in November.

Place 9 - Both Brandon Birmingham (Dem) and David Newell (Rep) were the only candidates in their respective parties for this spot. They will battle it out in November.

Georgina Perez (Dem) currently representing District 1, State Board of Education, and Republican candidate Jennifer Ivey were both unopposed in their respective parties.

In the District 19 State Senator race, incumbent Peter P. ‘Pete’ Flores (Rep) will face the nominee selected in the May runoff between Xochil Peña Rodriguez and Roland Gutierrez (Dems).

In District 53, current State Representative Andrew S. Murr has no Republican challenger, however, in November, he will face (Dem) Joe P. Herrera.

Current Justice Rebeca Martinez (Dem) is seeking to be the next Chief Justice, 4th Court of Appeals. Republican hopeful is former state district court Judge Renee Yanta.

Gubernatorial appointees 454th Judicial District Judge Daniel J. Kindred (Rep) and Medina County Criminal District Attorney Mark P. Haby (Rep) faced no challenge in their party. There were no Democrat candidates for these positions.

At the county level, Sheriff Randy Brown, Tax Assessor-Collector Melissa Hartmann Lutz, and Constables Jim Przybylski (Pct. 2), Stephen Duffy (Pct. 3) and Malcolm Watson (Pct. 4), all Republicans. Democrats did not have candidates for these spots.

Current Pct. 1 Commissioner Timothy ‘Tim’ Neuman (Rep) was successful in his bid for the nomination despite a challenge from Clyde Muennink. There was no Democrat presence for this position.

In the constable race for Pct. 1, current Constable Robert ‘Bobby’ Tschirhart outlasted Republican candidates Martin C. Chavez and Dennis Moore. There was no Democrat candidate.

Pct. 3 Commissioner David Lynch (Rep) was unchallenged within his party, however Democrat Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia will be the Democrat’s contender Nov. 3.

Bill T. Tschirhart Jr. (Rep) ran to fill the open seat as Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, which became available after the appointment of District Attorney Haby. Democrats did not have a candidate.

Both parties had county chairs seeking reelection, Sandra Young for the Dems and Erich Ehlinger, Rep.

All results are unofficial until canvassing is completed.

Early Voting in the May 26 runoff election will be conducted May 18-22. Early Voting in the Nov. 3 Presidential Election is Oct. 19-30.