At the ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Medical Clinic of Hondo Friday, Medina Healthcare System Board of Directors President Tim Hardt honors the memory of the late Steve Hackebeil, former Medina Regional Hospital District Board of Trustees President, presenting Hackebeil’s widow, Lorine, with a plaque and proclamation commemorating Steve’s dream of having a program to focus on a healthy lifestyle for the 65-and-older population, hereafter known as The Hackebeil VIP Program.