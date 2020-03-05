Diggin’ it!…

With the courthouse and Elections Office in the background (right), plunging shovels in dirt at the site of the new county annex are (from left) Norman Barrera, architect, RVK Architects; District Judge Daniel Kindred; Commissioners David Lynch and Tim Neuman; County Judge Chris Schuchart; Lee Herbst, project manager, Teal Constr. Co.; Wayne Gondeck, architect DRG Architects; Gary McClure, McClure Consultants; CCL Judge Mark Cashion; Commissioner Jerry Beck; Hondo Mayor Jim Danner; and Commissioner Larry Sittre. Construction will commence “very soon” said Schuchart.