Diggin’ it!…
March 5, 2020
With the courthouse and Elections Office in the background (right), plunging shovels in dirt at the site of the new county annex are (from left) Norman Barrera, architect, RVK Architects; District Judge Daniel Kindred; Commissioners David Lynch and Tim Neuman; County Judge Chris Schuchart; Lee Herbst, project manager, Teal Constr. Co.; Wayne Gondeck, architect DRG Architects; Gary McClure, McClure Consultants; CCL Judge Mark Cashion; Commissioner Jerry Beck; Hondo Mayor Jim Danner; and Commissioner Larry Sittre. Construction will commence “very soon” said Schuchart.
