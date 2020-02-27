Upcoming Events
February 27, 2020
Early Voting
ends tomorrow, Feb. 28.
Cast your ballot at:
√ Elections Office,
1202 14th St., Hondo;
√ Pct. 2 Bldg.,
8366 FM 471, Castroville;
√ Pct. 4 Bldg.,
317 SH 132, Devine
Election Day is Tuesday, March 3
Open House celebrating the Medical Clinic of Hondo
Rook Tourney is Saturday
at Order of the Eastern Star Info, call 210-23-8034
Saturday is
Hondo Area Chamber of Commerce’s
Carhartts & Cocktails
Heart & Sole 5K Sat., 9 a.m.
at Hondo Public Library
