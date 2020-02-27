Upcoming Events

February 27, 2020

Early Voting

ends tomorrow, Feb. 28.

 

Cast your ballot at:

 √ Elections Office, 

1202 14th St., Hondo;

 

 √ Pct. 2 Bldg.,

8366 FM 471, Castroville;

 

 √ Pct. 4 Bldg.,

317 SH 132, Devine

 

Election Day is Tuesday, March 3

Open House celebrating the Medical Clinic of Hondo

 

 

Rook Tourney is Saturday

at Order of the Eastern Star Info, call 210-23-8034

 

Saturday is

Hondo Area Chamber of Commerce’s

Carhartts & Cocktails

 

 

Heart & Sole 5K Sat., 9 a.m.

at Hondo Public Library

