Local singer / songwriter Gabe Garcia (back, center) plays a feed store manager named Alfonso in the new TV sitcom, “Wynn’s Feed & Seed, and Anything Else You Need,” which will be broadcast on RFDTV. Garcia first gained national attention as a finalist on television’s Nashville Star. He records with 396 Entertainment LLC. (See “Gabe Garcia to co-star in TV sitcom,” page 7A of The Hondo Anvil Herald.)