Mayor encourages attendance at MRH clinic grand opening



Mayor Jim Danner had a note to the public regarding the local hospital to conclude the city manager’s report at Monday’s Hondo City Council meeting.

“I just wanted to mention that this coming Friday, Medina Regional Hospital is holding a grand opening of their new Hondo clinic,” said Danner. “It’s a 16,000 square-foot clinic. The ceremonies are 4 to 6 p.m. I urge everybody to attend that event. It is a fantastic completion and addition for the City of Hondo and our area. Our compliments to the hospital for achieving that success.”

Annual cook-off held

Opening Monday’s meeting, Hondo City Manager Kim Davis recognized the winners of the City Employee’s Chili Cook-off and Bake-off. This year’s culinary event had the broad theme of “Texas.”(See City employees turn up Texas heat at annual cook-off, bake-off,” 3A.)

“Last Friday, we had our internal employee chili cook-off and bake-off,” said Davis, before announcing the winners, who were reportedly absent from the meeting because they ate too much chili.

In Other Business

• Public Works Director Michael Schmidt, who escorted the Youth Advisory Committee to their 2020 Summit in Kyle, introduced the YAC members to council to report on what they learned at the leadership and communication skills event.

YAC members making presentations to council were Vice President Gage Lange, Historian Audrey Contreras, Publicist Isabelle Del Fierro, Secretary Sierra Ybarra, Lorena Gonzalez, Kayla Myers and Dallas Salazar. Accompanying the students was YAC faculty advisor and Hondo High School math teacher Jennifer Hollingsworth.

• The next regular meeting of the Hondo City Council will be held on Monday, Mar. 9, at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.