Early Voting ends Friday, Super Tuesday looms



Medina County Elections Administrator Lupe Torres said Wednesday that Early Voting in the 2020 Republican and Democrat Primary Elections has been moving along well, with 2,510 people taking advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballots as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

246 absentee ballots were received through Feb. 25.

Voters have only two days left to avail themselves of Early Voting at the locations listed in the column at left. Today (Thursday), the polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Medina County voters may choose to use any of the three locations.

Election Day – also known as Super Tuesday this year as it is a presidential election year and the day when the greatest number of states hold presidential preference primaries or caucuses – is March 3. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Mar. 3, voters may not cast their ballots at the Elections Office, however, both county buildings (listed in the column at far left) in Castroville and Devine will serve as polling locations as well as Hondo Public Library, South Texas Regional Training Center in Hondo, D’Hanis Community Center and First Baptist Church in Natalia.

All Medina County polling locations offer curbside service for voters who have difficulty exiting their vehicles. Additionally, the polling locations offer Voting Order Priority to those with mobility problems. Choosing to invoke these options puts the voter at the front of the line.

To request curbside service, election officials ask that the voter call 830-740-6104 in advance, so that staff “may expect your visit, or simply honk your horn and an election officer will come out to you. If you’d like to request voting order priority, please advise the nearest election officer and they will accommodate you as soon as possible.”

Torres said that although electricity service was interrupted for about a half hour on one day, the battery backups in the voting machines performed exactly as they were intended, and voting continued almost seamlessly. Elections Office staff opened window coverings to let in sunlight to aid voters and workers until the power was restored and no one was inconvenienced.