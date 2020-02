Hondo High School’s 3rd Annual STEAM Night is this evening (Thursday) in the HHS Cafeteria.

Hosted by the HHS Science Club, STEAM Night is a chance for the public to interact with students displaying their innovative projects in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

It’s an evening of hands-on activities which will be fun for all ages. Activities begin at 5:30 and conclude at 7 p.m.