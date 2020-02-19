Pair of 3-candidate races on City of Hondo ballot



The City of Hondo City Council elections on May 2 are now set with six candidates having filed to compete for council’s Place 3 and Place 4 council seats, creating two three-way council contests. Each position has a three year term. Both Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres and Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long are ineligible to run for office this election cycle, having served the maximum number of consecutive terms allowed by the city charter.

Hondo residents Wesley Huesser, Chavel Lopez and Brad Price all filed to compete for Long’s Place 4 Council seat. Huesser is a practicing attorney with offices in San Antonio. Lopez is a former councilman, community activist and founder of the Southwest Workers Union. Price currently serves as an Airport Advisory Board member.

The three Hondo residents who will face off for Torres’ Place 3 Council seat are retiree Robert ‘Doc’ Hall, former city employee and political newcomer Reginaldo ‘Reggie’ Rodriguez and former councilman Jose ‘Porky’ Ytuarte. Hall previously mounted an unsuccessful campaign for Place 5 Councilman John Villa’s seat in May 2019.

Early voting in the May 2 joint HISD, City of Hondo Council and Charter Amendment elections will begin April 20 and run through April 25. Voting will be conducted at the Medina County Elections Administration Office.

The next regular Hondo City Council meeting is Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.