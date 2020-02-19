HISD will feature one contested May race

The ballot is set for the May 2 Hondo Independent School District trustee election.

Two positions are up for grabs this year.

After filing concluded last Friday, District 4 incumbent Matthew Rothe will be unopposed for reelection.

In District 2, there are two candidates. Incumbent Dale Richter will be challenged by James Estes.

In the Hondo ISD, five trustees are elected to single-member districts, and two are elected at-large. For the May election, only the two positions mentioned above will be on the ballot, so only those residents who reside in either District 2 or District 4 may vote in the Hondo ISD this year.