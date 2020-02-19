Cameras record intruders robbing D’Hanis business

Burglars jimmied the front door (photo at right) to gain entrance into The Country Mart early last Wednesday.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Feb. 12, The Country Mart in D’Hanis was burglarized, according to owner Linda Finger. After surveillance equipment on premises captured images of the alleged culprits, the security company alerted Finger.

The thieves reportedly entered the store by using a crowbar, the merchant presumed. The break-in damaged the over 100-years-old, glass-front doors, lamented Finger. Once inside, she said they stole lottery tickets, cigarettes and candy.

“I’m lucky, I guess,” Finger remarked. “I’ve had the store for 15 years, and this is the first time something like this has happened.” She hopes the doors can be restored.

This general store, an icon of Americana, is located in historic downtown D’Hanis. Its webpage claims folks can “walk back in time to a real old-fashioned country store where friends gather for their morning coffee to catch up on daily news.” Built in 1908, The Country Mart is located in the Louis Carle Building.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said his deputies are investigating the crime. During a phone interview, the sheriff commented, “We have leads and are following up on them.” Brown declined to comment further.