Single copy, subscription increase in effect next month

Effective with the issue dated Thursday, March 5, 2020, the price of a single copy of the Hondo Anvil Herald will increase to $1.

At the same time, the cost of a one-year subscription in Medina County, plus Sabinal, Tarpley and Lytle will increase to $44. One-year subscriptions out of county, but within Texas will increase to $49, and out-of-state subscriptions will increase to $59.

Those wishing to renew or extend their subscription at the current rates prior to the March increase may contact us by Friday, Feb. 28. Please send check for $37 in county ($42 out of county; $52 out of state) to Hondo Anvil Herald, PO Box 400, Hondo, TX 78861. Or call us at (830) 426-3346 with Visa or MasterCard orders.