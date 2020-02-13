Early ballot filings in for 2 council positions



Hondo’s City Council elections scheduled for May 2 are beginning to take shape. With one day left before Friday’s filing deadline, three candidates have filed to be on the ballot. Two of the newly-filed council candidates will be competitors for the Place 3 council seat currently held by Eric Torres. The other candidate, for the Place 4 council seat currently held by Ann-Michelle Long, is so far unopposed.

Both Long and Torres are ineligible to run for office this election cycle, having served the maximum number of consecutive terms allowed by the city charter.

Hondo resident Wesley Huesser is, as of Wednesday, the sole candidate for Long’s Place 4 Council seat. Huesser is a practicing attorney with offices in San Antonio.

The two candidates who will face-off for Torres’ Place 3 Council seat are former Councilman and Hondo resident Jose ‘Porky’ Ytuarte and former city employee and political newcomer Reginaldo ‘Reggie’ Rodriguez.

Early voting in the May 2 joint City of Hondo Council, Charter Amendment and Hondo Independent School District Board of Trustees elections will begin April 20 and run through April 25. Voting will be conducted at the Medina County Elections Office.