All that’s left…





A fire Monday afternoon completely destroyed a structure at 300 CR 4210 west of D’Hanis Brick Yard and touched off a blaze inside another situated south on the same property sometime after 4 p.m. A neighbor reported smelling smoke, but did not see evidence of fire in the area until about 45 minutes had elapsed. By the time D’Hanis Volunteer Fire Department was alerted, the building was fully engulfed. Strong north winds fanned the flames which scorched the grounds around the first structure and ignited a nearby utility pole. According to Paula Reyes, her late father, Juan Hernandez, had moved a building to the site decades ago from the old railroad depot in Hondo, adding a room and creating the home where she and her sister grew up. The home was empty, vacated years ago, and did not have electricity or gas connected, however someone was reportedly living in the second home. No one was at the house when DVFD arrived. Hondo Volunteer Fire Company assisted, bringing three apparatus.