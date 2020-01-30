Quihi Lutherans’ shepherd to retire

PHOTO / CINDY WEEMS

Rev. Stephen Schur sings with his flock in one of his final worhip services at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



How do you say goodbye to someone who has ministered to your soul and comforted friends and family for a quarter century? Folks at Bethlehem Lutheran Church are preparing to do just that, as Rev. Stephen Schur will preach from their pulpit for the final service of worship on Sunday.

In an interview last week with the Anvil Herald, the beloved Quihi pastor said that his last day serving the church is Feb. 7. Of his replacement, Schur said the congregation in still in the process of securing a new pastor.

When asked when he accepted the call to the cozy stone church on FM 2676 in Quihi he said, “I came a little over 25 years ago, from Victoria. I was there for nine years (and before that) I was in Pflugerville (his first church) for four years.”

He plans to continue in service to God as a relief pastor, when needed.

“Gee… my thoughts are mixed; a part of me would like to stay and keep doing it, but I’m ready to retire. And I think I’m leaving the congregation in a good place, so I think they’ll have no trouble finding someone to take over.

“I am retiring to San Antonio. I think I’ll do supply preaching and some things like that, so I’ll keep using the skills I have.”

So what does retirement look like for him?

“Oh, travel – I’ve already got a trip to Spain and Portugal planned with several friends! … traveling and spending time with family, and being free to go when I want to.”

Looking back over his 25+ years in Quihi and the Hondo area, Schur agreed that there have been many changes. “When I first got here – I was just thinking about this the other day – there’d be maybe one car an hour or so that went by on the road. Now, there’s ‘regular’ traffic all the time,” he said with a chuckle.

“The church has grown and changed over the years,” he added. In response to what he sees as his contributions to the benefit of the church family there Schur said, “I think that we have done more different things in the area of worship, and I think that’s a good thing. They are comfortable trying something new and different. We’ve done a lot of that.

“With instruction of youth, for confirmation, that has gone very well, and it’s been good. The ones that I’ve taught have a good grounding.

“In terms of the general attitude of the congregation, they’re more open. They were friendly to begin with, and that has continued very strongly. I think that they will be open to a new pastor who will bring some new gifts and talents,” he added.

Improvements to the church grounds include a new parsonage, built after a fire damaged the older one, and a new fellowship hall was added. “We remodeled the old parish hall, built a new parsonage… they’ve really done a lot, when you stop and think about it!”

The little white chapel which sits north of the church was moved onsite from the old Steubing Ranch, up on Old Bandera Road. “It’s actually a replica of the first church at Zion at Helotes,” the pastor explained, “which is where O.J. Steubing grew up. He was a member here. (Steubing) built it on his ranch, and when he decided to sell the ranch, he donated it to (our) church and moved it here.

“It has been put to use – we’ve used it for weekday services, weddings, baptisms… I’ve had confirmation classes there,” he added.

About his participation with the Hondo Area Ministerial Alliance Schur said, “It’s been a real blessing, honestly. It has been going really strong the whole time I’ve been here, and has brought congregations together. We’ve done a number of cooperative things, some joint revival-type things, worship services and health efforts.

“The Cornerstone Assistance Network grew out of the ministerial alliance. It has been a real blessing and a strength in the community. I don’t think our community realizes how blessed we really are that the churches cooperate the way they do.”

For many years, the Quihi pastor has headed up the Christmastime Salvation Army donation effort in Hondo. Schur explained how that came about. “The alliance is sort of the clearinghouse for local Salvation Army work. I guess the Salvation Army suggested that we try the bell-ringing.

“It’s been eight or ten years ago that it started. Pastor Dave (Mayer, retired St. Paul Lutheran Church minister) did it for a few years before I did. I’ve had it for about six years. It has gone very well, it has been very successful in raising money for The Salvation Army, and because of that, The Salvation Army has been able to do a lot good in the community.” He noted that all of the funds collected here are used to benefit our local area.

Reflecting on what he will leave behind, Schur said that he will miss the friendliness of the people most. “Living out here has been such a blessing… the people have been so wonderful.

“I’m moving into a house in the city, and I’m a little nervous as to how that’s going to be. It will be different – I don’t know how neighbors get along anymore, or what it’s like in the city. I think it will be just fine, but it will be different.

“I have loved my time here. It has been home, it really has been,” he said as the interview concluded.

This Sunday, Schur will be feted with a dinner following the service, to which those who know and will miss him are invited.